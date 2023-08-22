Little Nightmares 3 announced at Gamescom with a new development studio

What you need to know

Bandai Namco revealed Little Nightmares 3 during Opening Night Live at Gamescom.

After the first two games were developed by Tarsier Studios, the team was acquired by Embracer Group.

This third entry in the platforming horror series is being developed by Supermassive Games.

Little Nightmares 3 introduces online co-op to the series, letting two players go through the dark together.

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom, we got the reveal trailer for the third entry in an unusual horror franchise.

Bandai Namco shared that Little Nightmares 3 is in development, introducing online co-op play to the dark world of twisted dreams. You can check out the trailer below:

Another big change is on the developer side. While the first two games were developed by Tarsier Studios, following the team's acquisition by Embracer Group, a new studio is stepping in. Supermassive Games, a team known for horror title like Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, are partnering with Bandai Namco to develop Little Nightmares 3.

Little Nightmares 3 is in development for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It's slated to arrive at some point in 2024.

In our review of Little Nightmares 2, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "Little Nightmares II evolves the formula with some light combat mechanics, a wider variety of locations, and an all-new cast of twisted enemies that want nothing more than to murder you, and everyone else in this haunted domain."

Analysis: Yes

I enjoyed Little Nightmares and loved Little Nightmares 2, so I'm happy to see a third game on the way. Obviously a new studio taking the reins could have fans wary, but bringing in the horror veterans at Supermassive Games seems like a solid choice to preserve the dark mood while still introducing co-op play to the series.