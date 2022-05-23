Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 delivers more polishing touches to `The Wild Update`

What you need to know

The Wild Update is almost here, and will bring new biomes, mobs, and gameplay features to Minecraft.

Mojang Studios is currently finalizing the release, including testing pre-release snapshots with interested players.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 is now available, and includes new bug fixes over its predecessor.

At this point in development, The Wild Update is essentially feature-complete, so don't expect any major, exciting changes.

Every day brings us closer to the official release of The Wild Update, which will add a ton of new features and content to the ever-expanding and always-evolving Minecraft. Mojang Studios is now in the "pre-release" stage of development, which means The Wild Update is essentially feature complete and almost ready for launch.

On Monday, the studio released Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2, delivering another handful of bug fixes and other changes to Minecraft players involved in the development process. The Wild Update still doesn't have a definitive release date, but it should arrive within the next few weeks or months, as long as Mojang Studios doesn't encounter any major issues or flaws within the pre-release series of snapshots.

Like its predecessor, this Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot doesn't contain any new features or major updates. Instead, there are plenty of polishing improvements and bug fixes, especially surrounding sounds, game messages, and the Warden mob. Players of one of the best PC games can jump into the snapshot now, and submit feedback to help Mojang Studios deliver The Wild Update to all Minecraft players even faster.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 includes:

Changes & bug fixes

Changes

If the Warden is stuck in a liquid, it will angrily despawn instead of digging



Reverted using generic `equip sound` when equipping blocks in the head slot

A recent change made it possible for more types of mobs to spawn inside Nether Portals, which caused them to instantly change dimensions after spawning We will not be making any further changes to this before the release of 1.19, but our intent for the future is to prevent most mobs from spawning in Nether Portals and the ones that do will not immediately travel through the portal Expect to see these changes in an upcoming version.



Added game event `teleport` with a vibration frequency of 5

Fixed bugs