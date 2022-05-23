Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 delivers more polishing touches to `The Wild Update`
The Wild Update is even closer, with a new army of bug fixes rolling out now.
- The Wild Update is almost here, and will bring new biomes, mobs, and gameplay features to Minecraft.
- Mojang Studios is currently finalizing the release, including testing pre-release snapshots with interested players.
- Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 is now available, and includes new bug fixes over its predecessor.
- At this point in development, The Wild Update is essentially feature-complete, so don't expect any major, exciting changes.
Every day brings us closer to the official release of The Wild Update, which will add a ton of new features and content to the ever-expanding and always-evolving Minecraft. Mojang Studios is now in the "pre-release" stage of development, which means The Wild Update is essentially feature complete and almost ready for launch.
On Monday, the studio released Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2, delivering another handful of bug fixes and other changes to Minecraft players involved in the development process. The Wild Update still doesn't have a definitive release date, but it should arrive within the next few weeks or months, as long as Mojang Studios doesn't encounter any major issues or flaws within the pre-release series of snapshots.
Like its predecessor, this Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot doesn't contain any new features or major updates. Instead, there are plenty of polishing improvements and bug fixes, especially surrounding sounds, game messages, and the Warden mob. Players of one of the best PC games can jump into the snapshot now, and submit feedback to help Mojang Studios deliver The Wild Update to all Minecraft players even faster.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 2 includes:
Changes & bug fixes
Changes
- If the Warden is stuck in a liquid, it will angrily despawn instead of digging
- Reverted using generic `equip sound` when equipping blocks in the head slot
- A recent change made it possible for more types of mobs to spawn inside Nether Portals, which caused them to instantly change dimensions after spawning
- We will not be making any further changes to this before the release of 1.19, but our intent for the future is to prevent most mobs from spawning in Nether Portals and the ones that do will not immediately travel through the portal
- Expect to see these changes in an upcoming version.
Technical updates
- Added game event `teleport` with a vibration frequency of 5
Fixed bugs
- `death.attack.witherSkull.item` displays raw translation string (is untranslated)
- `death.attack.sting.item` displays raw translation string (is untranslated)
- Sculk sensors don’t detect stripping logs, tilling dirt, or pathing grass
- Sculk Sensor’s `block placed` doesn’t trigger with villagers placing crops
- Sculk Sensor’s `block placed` doesn’t trigger when snow golems place snow layers
- Sculk Sensor’s `block destroyed` doesn’t trigger when blocks are destroyed by pistons
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon placing food onto campfires
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon inserting or retrieving music discs from jukeboxes
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon throwing eyes of ender
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon pointed dripstone filling partially filled cauldrons
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon harvesting sweet berry bushes
- Wool incorrectly occludes the vibration of item frames being placed
- Sculk sensors are not activated upon rain or snow filling partially filled cauldrons
- Sculk sensors don’t detect endermen / shulkers teleporting from one place to another
- Sculk sensors do not detect using an axe to clear the wax / weathering of a copper block
- Sculk sensors do not detect using a honeycomb to wax copper
- Certain void worlds fail to spawn the player on the stone platform
- Warden AI doesn’t function properly when it rides on entities
- Goats’ horns don’t snap on copper ore
- Baby goats with horns lose their horns when fed
- Goats loaded from older worlds lose their horns
- Darkness fog flashes at high duration values
- Warden afflicting Darkness to players in the same team
- Wardens ignore `PersistenceRequired` and dig away
- Darkness rendering incorrectly when reloading the game
- Warden emerging particles don’t match up with block they emerge on the entire way
- `death.attack.sonic_boom.item` displays raw translation string (is untranslated)
- Villager sometimes won’t refill their stock
- Mesa Mineshafts no longer generate with `/place` command outside of badlands biomes despite saying the structure has been generated successfully
- Reflected ghast fireball cannot hit the ghast
- Wardens aren’t angered by being hit with damageless projectiles
- “It Spreads” advancement can be granted when killing a mob that does not give experience
- Gear equipping sound plays every time armor / elytra durability changes while equipped
- The `minecraft:item.armor.equip_generic` sound is produced when giving items to allays
- Shift clicking the destroy item button in the creative inventory creates a vibration when there is nothing in your equipment slots
- The `minecraft:item.armor.equip_generic` sound is produced when filling water buckets with fish, axolotls, or tadpoles
- The `minecraft:item.armor.equip_generic` sound is produced and can only be heard by other players when switching items between hands
- Villagers produce armor equipping sound when previewing armor
- `io.netty.handler.codec.EncoderException` when evaluating too many entity selectors in chat preview
- `run_command` click events send value as command instead of chat message
- Milking cows, mooshrooms and goats plays gear equipping sound
- Eating food items that return empty containers plays gear equipping sound
- Equipping a player head, skull or carved pumpkin displays the generic “Gear equips” subtitle
- Taking a plant from a pot plays the gear equipping sound and subtitle
- Equipping horse armor onto a horse plays the “Gear equips” sound
- “Gear equips” sound plays when equipping or removing a saddle from a horse wearing horse armor
- Gear equipping sounds and subtitles are played when foxes pick up any item
- Gear equipping sounds and subtitles are played when dolphins throw around items
- Gear equipping sounds and subtitles are played when `CanPickUpLoot` mobs pick up items
- Gear equips sound plays when filling a single bottle with honey
- Gear equips sound plays when filling a single bottle with water from a water source
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
