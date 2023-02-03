Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a further improves armor customization

What you need to know

Mojang Studios is currently working on the next major Minecraft content update.

One new feature will be customizable armor trims, which are currently being tested by players.

Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a is now available to players with new changes and fixes.

Armor trims can now be applied to leather armor, and all material trims can be used on any armor.

The next major Minecraft content update will feature plenty of new ways for players to express themselves and interact with the expanding Minecraft world. One new feature is armor trims, which provide a new level of customization for armor. With the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot, Mojang Studios is introducing new armor trim changes in addition to everything else included.

Minecraft players got the chance to test armor trims for the first time in a recent Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot, and already the new feature is being tweaked. With the latest snapshot, players can now apply armor trims to leather armor as well, and can use all material types on every armor (meaning you can now use the same material an armor is made out of for its armor trim).

There are also other changes in this snapshot, such as an updated Create New World screen and much more. While armor trims are reserved for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update, other changes and fixes may arrive for the best PC game much sooner, depending on feedback from players testing the snapshots.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a includes:

Changes

General

Updated the Create New World screen

Interacting with armor or elytra items in-hand will now swap them with equipped gear

The enchantment glint has been further tweaked to be slower and less visible, but also have more contrast in some intervals

Accessibility

Changed how tooltips in the menu UI are positioned so buttons are still readable

Added two new options in the Accessibility menu for adjusting the speed and transparency of enchantment glints

Create New World screen

The screen is now organized into three tabs The Game-Tab allows to set the world name, Gamemode, Difficultly and whether to allow cheats The World-Tab allows to set the World-Type and Seed, and to toggle the generation of structures and the bonus chest The More-Tab provides access to the Game Rules and DataPack Selection Screen

Removed the Import Settings button and the corresponding Export Settings button in the Edit World Screen

Experimental features

Armor trims

Armor trims can now be applied to leather armor

Armor can now have trims of the same material it is made out of For example, a Golden Chestplate with a Golden Armor Trim is now possible

The texture of the Dune armor trim has been tweaked so that the symbol on the chestplate is moved up a few pixels

Loot tables for smithing templates have been adjusted

Smithing templates loot tables

The following common armor trims now always generate 2 templates in a chest when found: Dune Coast Wild Sentry

This is to give new players a chance to understand that smithing templates are consumed when used

Netherite Upgrade smithing templates have been made twice as common While we do want Netherite upgrading to be more challenging, we felt the previous rates did not encourage further exploration after finding the first Netherite Upgrade template

1 Eye Armor Trim is now guaranteed in every Stronghold library chest This is so even in the most unlucky worlds, this armor trim can still be found

Woodland Mansions now have a greatly increased chance of generating the Vex Armor Trim smithing template Woodland Mansions already have very few chests that utilize loot tables — in unlucky generations, none at all It was too rare to find one of these trims, and we want the challenge of getting the Vex Armor Trim to be more about finding a Woodland Mansion to begin with

Across the board, smithing templates have been made slightly more common Due to the method of crafting copies of templates, we want the process of discovering another template in a structure to feel like the player has just saved 7 diamonds If the templates are too rare, this situation does not happen as much, meaning players will not be encouraged to explore more structures



Technical changes

Commands

`effect`

`infinite` is now a valid option for effect durations Infinite effect durations show up as "∞" in the player inventory view



Trim patterns and materials

The following data is now also defined by a trim material: `override_armor_materials`, which is an optional map of armor material to overriden color palette Map key is the armor material that this trim material wants to override with a different color palette Map value is the name of the color palette that will be used when this trim material is applied to an armor piece with the corresponding armor material

The following data is no longer defined by a trim material: `incompatible_armor_material`



Fixed bugs

General

Cape is jittering; movement way sharper than in snapshot 18w03b

Drowned no longer have a different swimming animation

It's not possible to replace armor by right clicking while holding the armor item

Frogs play a running animation after the NoAI NBT is applied

Frogs don't play their walking animation when they take damage

Camels don't play their walking animations when they are damaged

Camels don't have smooth transitions to their idle states when they stop moving

Frogs don't have smooth transitions to their idle states when they stop moving

Camels play their walking animations after the "NoAI" NBT tag is applied to them

Axolotl walking animation stutters when moving slowly

The accessibility onboarding screen cannot display any language other than English (US)

Text inside the smithing table GUI renders behind the armor stand model in some languages

The `item.minecraft.smithing_template.netherite_upgrade.additions_slot_description` string is missing an article before the word "Netherite"

Stronghold library loot table has been replaced by stronghold altar loot table

Incompatible crafting arrow overlay in the new smithing GUI uses the position of the legacy smithing GUI

The armor stand model within the smithing table GUI doesn't render the output item after resizing the game window

Camels with large "LastPoseTick" NBT values still behave strangely and cause a variety of issues

Pixels not present in the palettes get erased, not kept

