Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a further improves armor customization
Leather armor trims and same-material trims are here in the latest snapshot.
What you need to know
- Mojang Studios is currently working on the next major Minecraft content update.
- One new feature will be customizable armor trims, which are currently being tested by players.
- Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a is now available to players with new changes and fixes.
- Armor trims can now be applied to leather armor, and all material trims can be used on any armor.
The next major Minecraft content update will feature plenty of new ways for players to express themselves and interact with the expanding Minecraft world. One new feature is armor trims, which provide a new level of customization for armor. With the latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot, Mojang Studios is introducing new armor trim changes in addition to everything else included.
Minecraft players got the chance to test armor trims for the first time in a recent Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot, and already the new feature is being tweaked. With the latest snapshot, players can now apply armor trims to leather armor as well, and can use all material types on every armor (meaning you can now use the same material an armor is made out of for its armor trim).
There are also other changes in this snapshot, such as an updated Create New World screen and much more. While armor trims are reserved for the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update, other changes and fixes may arrive for the best PC game much sooner, depending on feedback from players testing the snapshots.
The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w05a includes:
Changes
General
- Updated the Create New World screen
- Interacting with armor or elytra items in-hand will now swap them with equipped gear
- The enchantment glint has been further tweaked to be slower and less visible, but also have more contrast in some intervals
Accessibility
- Changed how tooltips in the menu UI are positioned so buttons are still readable
- Added two new options in the Accessibility menu for adjusting the speed and transparency of enchantment glints
Create New World screen
- The screen is now organized into three tabs
- The Game-Tab allows to set the world name, Gamemode, Difficultly and whether to allow cheats
- The World-Tab allows to set the World-Type and Seed, and to toggle the generation of structures and the bonus chest
- The More-Tab provides access to the Game Rules and DataPack Selection Screen
- Removed the Import Settings button and the corresponding Export Settings button in the Edit World Screen
Experimental features
Armor trims
- Armor trims can now be applied to leather armor
- Armor can now have trims of the same material it is made out of
- For example, a Golden Chestplate with a Golden Armor Trim is now possible
- The texture of the Dune armor trim has been tweaked so that the symbol on the chestplate is moved up a few pixels
- Loot tables for smithing templates have been adjusted
Smithing templates loot tables
- The following common armor trims now always generate 2 templates in a chest when found:
- Dune
- Coast
- Wild
- Sentry
- This is to give new players a chance to understand that smithing templates are consumed when used
- Netherite Upgrade smithing templates have been made twice as common
- While we do want Netherite upgrading to be more challenging, we felt the previous rates did not encourage further exploration after finding the first Netherite Upgrade template
- 1 Eye Armor Trim is now guaranteed in every Stronghold library chest
- This is so even in the most unlucky worlds, this armor trim can still be found
- Woodland Mansions now have a greatly increased chance of generating the Vex Armor Trim smithing template
- Woodland Mansions already have very few chests that utilize loot tables — in unlucky generations, none at all
- It was too rare to find one of these trims, and we want the challenge of getting the Vex Armor Trim to be more about finding a Woodland Mansion to begin with
- Across the board, smithing templates have been made slightly more common
- Due to the method of crafting copies of templates, we want the process of discovering another template in a structure to feel like the player has just saved 7 diamonds
- If the templates are too rare, this situation does not happen as much, meaning players will not be encouraged to explore more structures
Technical changes
Commands
- `effect`
- `infinite` is now a valid option for effect durations
- Infinite effect durations show up as "∞" in the player inventory view
Trim patterns and materials
- The following data is now also defined by a trim material:
- `override_armor_materials`, which is an optional map of armor material to overriden color palette
- Map key is the armor material that this trim material wants to override with a different color palette
- Map value is the name of the color palette that will be used when this trim material is applied to an armor piece with the corresponding armor material
- `override_armor_materials`, which is an optional map of armor material to overriden color palette
- The following data is no longer defined by a trim material:
- `incompatible_armor_material`
Fixed bugs
General
- Cape is jittering; movement way sharper than in snapshot 18w03b
- Drowned no longer have a different swimming animation
- It's not possible to replace armor by right clicking while holding the armor item
- Frogs play a running animation after the NoAI NBT is applied
- Frogs don't play their walking animation when they take damage
- Camels don't play their walking animations when they are damaged
- Camels don't have smooth transitions to their idle states when they stop moving
- Frogs don't have smooth transitions to their idle states when they stop moving
- Camels play their walking animations after the "NoAI" NBT tag is applied to them
- Axolotl walking animation stutters when moving slowly
- The accessibility onboarding screen cannot display any language other than English (US)
- Text inside the smithing table GUI renders behind the armor stand model in some languages
- The `item.minecraft.smithing_template.netherite_upgrade.additions_slot_description` string is missing an article before the word "Netherite"
- Stronghold library loot table has been replaced by stronghold altar loot table
- Incompatible crafting arrow overlay in the new smithing GUI uses the position of the legacy smithing GUI
- The armor stand model within the smithing table GUI doesn't render the output item after resizing the game window
- Camels with large "LastPoseTick" NBT values still behave strangely and cause a variety of issues
- Pixels not present in the palettes get erased, not kept
Minecraft: Java Edition is now available through PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making Microsoft's flagship gaming subscription the best way to experience Minecraft, wherever you play.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
