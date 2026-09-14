The Switch Axe is getting major improvements to it's Axe Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance

It's been a wild ride, but we've nearly reached the end of Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance's weapon trailer series showcasing all the changes this DLC expansion is bringing for Monster Hunter Wilds' fourteen weapon types.

The latest batch of trailers for this series covers all the changes coming for Heavy Bowgun, Lance, and Switch Axe weapon types.

I've barely used these weapons in the base game of Monster Hunter Wilds because, in my personal opinion, they hardly felt any different (and in some cases worse) from how they played in Monster Hunter World.

However, after watching these trailers, I think it's time I give them a shot because the changes the DLC expansion is bringing could provide the innovation they lacked in the base game.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance - Heavy Bowgun | Boosted Action Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

First off, we have a trailer for the Heavy Bowgun, the hefty counterpart to the Light Bowgun that sacrifices mobility for heavy artillery.

The trailer shows that the Heavy Bowgun will gain a new Boost Driver attack that fires a laser beam, an Overcharge mechanic that allows the user to fire all their gun's ammo clip in one enhanced shot, and a special mode that charges the gun to fire a close-range plasma shot similar to Capcom's Mega Man series.

While Boost Mode is active, the Heavy Bowgun can reload ammo while dodging incoming attacks (which can also cancel the Boost Driver attack so you're not vulnerable during it), and reduce recoil on certain ammo types.

The trailer also shows that Adhesive Ammo from the base game has changed so that it fires multiple sticky explosive pellets immediately, instead of firing a single pellet that splits into multiple smaller pellets (which could be nullified if it was shot too close to a monster, hence why it was changed in the DLC).

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance - Lance | Boosted Action Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

The next trailer covers the Lance, the original defensive weapon type, which focuses purely on blocking every attack thrown at it while counterattacking (at least until Capcom decided to give every weapon type counter moves and parries in modern Monster Hunter games anyway).

In Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the Lance has given some very subtle but potentially potent changes if you look hard enough. First off, the Lance has a new Boost Driver attack where the user slams the weapon onto a monster's face. This attack also acts as an Offset counter move, which can be used to parry an incoming attack.

Once you fill up the Boost Gauge with Boost Driver attacks and activate it, the Lance gains the ability to stab enemies a dozen times in a single combo (which has more chances to trigger status ailment build-up with status-effect Lances), and the Lance's running charge attack has its speed doubled, with an enhanced finishing strike.

Additionally, the Boost Gauge allows the Lance to perform a new regular counterattack where the user pokes with the lance before smashing enemies with a shield bash attack so hard it creates a short-range shockwave that can deal tons of stun damage.

Lastly, you can now block attacks with the shield while performing the running charge attack.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance - Switch Axe | Boosted Action Breakdown - YouTube Watch On

Finally, we come to today's trailer, which showcases all the changes coming for Switch Axe. The Switch Axe is a complicated weapon that attacks with a giant axe that can transform into a giant sword that causes explosions with every hit.

In most Monster Hunter games, most of the damage lies in Switch Axe's Sword Mode, while Axe Mode tends to act as a filler/defensive playstyle while waiting for Sword Mode to recharge. However, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance is looking to improve Axe Mode's damage potential with new cool moves while adding new tricks that will get you to Sword Mode faster.

The first is a new Boost Driver attack in Axe Mode that instantly fills up the Switch Axe's Sword Mode resource gauge so you can transform into it immediately. The Sword Mode also gets a new Boost Driver attack that instantly fills its Phial energy resource so it can deal additional damage.

Once you activate the Boost Gauge, the Switch Axe's Sword Mode will let you perform a charging stab attack that lets you latch onto a monster and perform its devastating Zero Sum Discharge attack. After being knocked back from the Zero Sum Discharge, you can follow it up with an aerial dive attack in Axe Mode.

Additionally, the Boost Gauge will unlock new combo attack paths and enhance the speed of Switch Axe's counterattack.

Windows Central's take

The Master Rank Lagiacrus gear looks amazing. (Image credit: Capcom)

Out of all the weapons shown, I'm the most hyped to try out Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance.

It looks so much more stylish than before; I like all the new moves they're giving to Axe Mode to make it more viable, and the fact that Capcom has given Switch Axe the charging stab attack from Devil May Cry (most famously known as the Stinger) that leads into the Zero Sum Discharge attack is just 'chef's kiss' magnificent.

Heavy Bowgun's new laser move looks pretty cool (which I hope deals good damage so we can get away from using boring regular ammo), and the Lance appears to be hinting at getting more offensive capabilities that will be useful in group play (even if the new moves aren't as flashy compared to Switch Axe's).

But will all these slick-looking changes make the Heavy Bowgun, Lance, and Switch Axe more fun to play in execution? Join the hunt next year to find out when Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance launches in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S , PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

DLC Expansion Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance: at Steam

Empower your weapons with the new Boost Bracer, explore a mysterious land floating in the sky, and hunt down ancient Elder Dragons in Monster Hunter Wilds' epic DLC expansion, Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance.



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