MultiVersus Season 1 and Morty have been delayed to a later date

What you need to know

MultiVersus Season 1, as well as the release of the new playable character Morty, have been delayed "to a later date."

The developers are planning on unveiling Season 1 soon, and will share more information about the new release date as soon as possible.

Season 1 is also expected to include the release of Rick, the other main character from the Rick and Morty show.

MultiVersus, the new free-to-play platform fighting game from Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games, has been explosively successful since the game's open beta went live on July 26. Players have fallen in love with its diverse character roster, charming presentation, and tight gameplay mechanics, and as a result, there's a lot of hype building for the launch of the game's first season. In addition to featuring a battle pass with new cosmetic unlocks, Season 1 is also slated to include the release of the new playable character Morty (of Rick and Morty fame).

Sadly, the official MultiVersus Twitter account has confirmed that the launch of Season 1 — and by extension, Morty — has been pushed back from its original August 9 release date. "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date," wrote the developers. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

"We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can," continued Player First in a follow-up Tweet. "We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!"

Ultimately, it's disappointing that players will have to wait a little longer in order to get their hands on everything Season 1 has to offer, but it's better for the season to come out in a more polished state rather than a rushed one. It sounds like Player First Games will have details about Season 1's content and new release date to share soon, though, so hopefully players won't have to wait long to learn more.

MultiVersus is free-to-play and available now in open beta on Xbox and PC. Both Rick and Morty are expected to come to the game during Season 1, and there's a solid chance that both characters could end up ranked highly on our MultiVersus tier list.