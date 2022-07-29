MultiVersus tier list: All characters ranked

The open beta for MultiVersus kicked off on July 26. This outrageous free-to-play platform fighter throws up to four players into chaotic arena battles with a host of iconic Warner Bros. characters. With a record-shattering crossplay launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, this engaging title has unexpectedly emerged as possibly the biggest fighting game launch of all time.

MultiVersus' tremendous appeal stems from its diverse cast of recognizable characters. From the towering Iron Giant to Ultra Instinct Shaggy, the team at Player First Games has made it clear that nobody is off the table regarding new additions. Even basketball legend LeBron James graces the presence of this riveting roster, with upcoming combatants Rick and Morty on the horizon.

There are 17 playable characters so far, each with a specific role. Unlike other fighting games, MultiVersus focuses on intense 2v2 matchmaking, where teamwork and thoughtful coordination are critical to your success, and some matchups can give you an advantage. Complementing the devastating damage of an Assassin with the strategic aid of a Support character is often the difference between victory and defeat. Based on their effectiveness in 2v2 battles, here’s our definitive tier list for MultiVersus.

MultiVersus: Full tier list

Before we dive into the specific benefits and detriments of every character in MultiVersus, let's start with a broad overview of where these fighters rank. In my experience testing the heroes and villains of MultiVersus, I'm happy to report that regardless of your play style, each character has some level of meaningful utility in. Specific characters appear to have general advantages in most scenarios, but nobody seems to lack competitive potential.

Tier Characters S Arya Stark, Batman, Finn, Jake, Velma, Wonder Woman A Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Iron Giant, LeBron, Reindog, Shaggy, Steven Universe B Garnet, Superman, Taz, Tom and Jerry TBD Rick, Morty

MultiVersus: S-Tier characters

Characters with the prestigious designation of S-Tier are considered the best of the best. In MultiVersus, we've curated this elite section of fighters based on their ability to shine in 2v2 environments. Whether it's exceptional KO capabilities or clutch assist options, you can't go wrong with this assortment of superb brawlers.

Arya Stark

Class: Assassin

Pros: Agile, powerful, and adaptive.

Cons: Demands reactive counterattacks.

Arya Stark is one of the most technical fighters in MultiVersus. Her diverse kit of counter-focused attacks and abilities forces opponents to reconsider an offensive blitz. Arya is designed for cautious, deliberate players thanks to a host of nimble options for advancing and escaping.

Batman

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Powerful, enduring, and balanced.

Cons: Batarang neutral attack limits combo possibilities.

Batman is the perfect blend of power and speed. He's nowhere close to being the fastest character in MultiVersus, but his grappling hook allows him to quickly and effectively get the jump on enemies. Batman also sports an impressive variety of destructive knockback attacks.

Finn

Class: Assassin

Pros: Massive attack spread and easy combo potential.

Cons: Down-special creates vulnerability.

The adventure-loving human Finn provides countless options for potent combos. His down-air attack into up-special is one of the most effective KO chains in the game right now. While his down-special market ability opens him up to punishment, his enormous attack spread for most knockback attacks makes him a daunting opponent.

Jake

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Tiny hurtbox and gigantic attack hitboxes.

Cons: Lighter weight for a Bruiser.

The team behind MultiVersus must love Adventure Time because, just like Finn, Jake is confidently one of the best characters in the game. His up-attack has a wide, sweeping hitbox and critical knockback damage. And because of Jake's small stature, he is a tough opponent to hit, especially when on the move.

Velma

Class: Support

Pros: Excellent range and cooldown reduction.

Cons: Struggles under pressure.

Velma is a versatile and deadly support character when in the right hands. Her ranged attacks deal enormous knockback damage, and her option to temporarily reduce cooldowns for herself and her allies ensures your team can consistently use potent abilities. However, keeping some distance between you and your attackers is essential.

Wonder Woman

Class: Tank

Pros: Fantastic shield utilities and major sustain.

Cons: Ability cooldowns limit combat options.

Wonder Woman is a domineering force on the battlefield, part tank and part support. Her down-special supplies a knockback-deterring shield to all teammates, and her ability kit delivers impressive armor while attacking. Achieving success with Wonder Woman requires more methodical tactics, but with the right partner, she is unstoppable.

MultiVersus: A-Tier characters

Our next bracket of fighters remains outstanding. These A-Tier characters pack plenty of punch with just a few glaring setbacks. While not entirely on the same level as their S-Tier counterparts, we'd consider any of these legendary Warner Bros. mascots worthy of competitive consideration.

Bugs Bunny

Class: Mage/Ranged

Pros: Chaotic assortment of deadly special abilities.

Cons: Difficult to ensure KOs with many attacks.

Bugs Bunny is chaos incarnate in MultiVersus. His array of truly loony special abilities is undeniably fun and, if successfully utilized, can dish out cataclysmic KO potential. Bugs has a weighty safe and an unpredictable rocket, which can strike fear in the hearts of enemy players. Unfortunately, landing hits with those items is a roll of the dice.

Harley Quinn

Class: Assassin

Pros: Aggressive and effective air attacks.

Cons: Weaker selection of special abilities.

Few characters can rack up enemy damage like Harley Quinn, thanks to an assortment of versatile air attacks that set enemies ablaze. Her speed and capabilities for seamless combos present undeniable combat potential. If you can overlook some underwhelming special abilities, there’s plenty to appreciate about Harley Quinn.

Iron Giant

Class: Tank

Pros: Exceptional armor and durability.

Cons: Titanic hurtbox.

Iron Giant is a whole lot of character. This hulking metal fighter instantly secures real estate on the battlefield thanks to its massive form. Iron Giant's abilities use his natural armor to ensure he can endure an absolute beating. However, his grand size makes him an easy target for attacks.

LeBron James

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Outrageous, projectile-driven combos.

Cons: Limited ground knockback attacks.

We live in a wild timeline where NBA superstar LeBron James can fight Superman in a video game. What's even more hilarious about this absurd reality is that LeBron can legitimately kick Superman's ass. With unique basketball-centric combos, LeBron is an adaptable bruiser with robust aerial options. He can't get a ton of KOs on the ground, but he can dunk players straight off the stage.

Reindog

Class: Support

Pros: Dominant ranged attacks and marvelous support abilities.

Cons: Exhaustion mechanic prohibits frequent ranged attacks.

Reindog is the first original character for MultiVersus. This reindeer/dog hybrid is also arguably the most effective conventional support character in the game. Reindog's scorching fireballs set enemies ablaze, and its tether ability can rapidly pull an ally from impending death. There are noticeable restrictions to ranged attack usage, though.

Shaggy

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Best-in-class KO power.

Cons: Ultra Instinct charging is very punishable.

MultiVersus brings the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme to life. This Super Saiyan-inspired variant of the beloved crime-fighting doofus supplies a ridiculous knockback force. While his Ultra Instinct charge leaves him vulnerable to enemy attacks, once powered up, Shaggy can KO opponents even at low damage.

Steven Universe

Class: Support

Pros: Portable platforms create glorious damage opportunities.

Cons: Dangerously squishy.

From a combat perspective, Steven Universe is likely the most well-rounded support character. He has extraordinary combo potential and a satisfying kit of special abilities. His deployable platforms can supply critical rescue for allies or terrifying destruction to enemies. Sadly, Steven's greatest flaw lies in how little damage he can take before getting KO'd.

MultiVersus: B-Tier characters

While many tier lists frequently range from S to F, as we stated in our introduction, there aren't any overtly terrible characters in MultiVersus so far. Even the fighters in our B-Tier rank have worthwhile combat capabilities. Unfortunately, due to their individual movesets or current balancing, these characters require more expertise to secure victories.

Garnet

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Balanced fighter with mighty ground knockback attacks.

Cons: Limited combo setups.

Garnet is a fantastic choice for new players. Many of her attacks and abilities are grounded in platform fighter fundamentals. She possesses a variety of impactful knockback attacks that will make quick work of damaged enemies. Unfortunately, her simplistic design makes her competitive potential feel slightly underwhelming.

Superman

Class: Tank

Pros: Remarkable durability and capable elemental attacks.

Cons: Slow and easy to read.

The Man of Steel certainly lives up to his name in MultiVersus. This thick tank can sustain an astronomical amount of damage before getting KO'd. Superman's ice breath and laser vision also create menacing elemental hazards for the battlefield. However, his slower movement speed and predictable windups make getting the jump on seasoned opponents tricky.

Taz

Class: Bruiser

Pros: Tornado special ability is one of the most obnoxious attacks in the game.

Cons: He keeps getting nerfed.

Taz is MultiVersus' most controversial character right now. In Alpha and Beta playtests, his side-special tornado attack was considered wildly overpowered. Since these complaints, he's suffered a string of aggressive nerds. Much of Taz's moveset is still enjoyable and rewards fierce combat, but until the community finds his power acceptable, expect significant changes.

Tom and Jerry

Class: Mage/Ranged

Pros: Unconventional abilities and outstanding combos.

Cons: Many special attacks are situational.

Much like the Ice Climbers from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tom and Jerry stand as a quirky duo. With the ability to divide and conquer the arena with aggressive ranged attacks, this pair can efficiently damage opponents. Unfortunately, many of Tom and Jerry's special powers are situational and complex to effectively KO with.

To be determined...

Player First Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment aim to deliver a consistent flow of post-launch to this free-to-play platform fighter. In addition to the recently added LeBron James, the developers have revealed that Rick and Morty will make their way to MultiVersus sometime in Season One, which should be kicking off on Aug. 9, 2022.

As more characters are added and critical balance changes rollout across the title, we'll be sure to update our MultiVersus tier list continuously. In the meantime, if you haven't tried this phenomenal fighting game, it's available for all players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. We've been genuinely shocked by how solid the core experience is and can't wait for more combatants like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Harry Potter to join in on the festivities.