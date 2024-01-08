My game of the year from 2021 is available for FREE right now on PC

What you need to know

Epic Games Store frequently releases games for free via the storefront.

All players need is an account; they don't even need a payment method.

Guardians of the Galaxy, released in 2021, is now free through Epic Games.

It will be available until January 11th, 10:00 AM PST

The game went on to win Best Narrative at the 2021 Game Awards show.

The Epic Games Store has been giving away free titles consistently since its launch in 2018. To do so, they've spent millions in acquiring games that range from indies to AAA titles such as Alien Isolation, Plague Tale: Innocence, and Death Stranding. All players need to do is create an account and purchase the game through the storefront for $0.00.

I'll be the first to admit that I should have taken advantage of this deal more often. Being pressed about using a different platform that isn't Steam is a similar quality found in many PC gamers, one that we should start to drop. Of all moments, now is the point to cast those sentiments aside. My personal Game of the Year for 2021 and former Game Awards Narrative winner of 2021, Guardians of the Galaxy, is now free on the Epic Games Store.

Guardians of the Galaxy (PC) | Free at Epic Games Featuring an original story set in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe, as the movies have done, this game paints its own unique take on our favorite band of space misfits. The story is incredible, the visuals are striking and the combat is simple, but satisfying.

While I didn't technically play this game until it launched on Game Pass in early 2022, I still found it rocked its way to the top of my list through a mixture of rich characters, funny dialogue, and gameplay that pushed the harmonious aspects of the cast.

You don't have to take my word for it; check out some snippets of what users say about it themselves on Steam (Epic doesn't have user reviews as of writing).

Humour, amazing soundtrack, and fun gameplay! Recommend! No_Aim

Nowadays, we are lost in the sea of mediocre and hollow games, but every once in a while, there's that one game. That one game that reminds you why do you even like videogames. That one game that feels like it was made with love, devotion, competence, and care, and not just a cash grab. Well... Guardians of the Galaxy is one of them. It's one of the most cinematic games I have ever played. The story, characters, music, everything is 10/10. I would say it's even better than the films. PrimeDoge

[It] took me 20 hours to finish the game, and it was the best 20 hours I have spent in a while finishing a game. The story is amazing, the graphics are awesome and Unlike many other AAA games, this one is actually complete and not a live service. The Falcon

Our own Richard Devine was head over heels for it, saying, "Guardians of the Galaxy looks good, sounds great, plays well, and above all else, is an authentic experience based on Marvel's misfits."

So, what's keeping you from playing it? If you have a capable PC, there's no reason not to try. Even if you're not an enormous fan of the Epic Games Store, it's time to redownload or open it up. The galaxy needs its Guardians.