NZXT and Bethesda team up for this fantastic Starfield-branded PC case. Here's how to get it.

What you need to know

NZXT and Bethesda have partnered to bring more Starfield gaming products to gamers.

Most of the products will launch in early 2024 as part of the NZXT CRFT series.

To celebrate the announcement, the NZXT Starfield H5 Flow PC case is available in limited quantities today.

In a press release, NZXT and Bethesda have announced a new partnership to celebrate the success of Starfield. We gave Starfield a great review, and many players still call it the game of the generation. You can grab the NZXT Starfield H5 Flow case as part of a pre-built. We aren't sure what other Starfield-branded products will be released. Still, it would be awesome to see some custom motherboards, cooling fans, and the whole works so that fans of Bethesda's masterpiece of a game can celebrate with the beautiful Starfield aesthetic that permeates the marketing and game.

Blending the in-game design with real-world functionality, the Starfield H5 Flow case features a perforated front panel that allows for maximum airflow and tooless access to front and side panels for PC builders to easily get into their system. It comes with a dedicated fan on the bottom inside panel that is angled to cool a GPU and includes two pre-installed F120Q fans. For Starfield fans, it includes details like a Constellation insignia on the back of the case, as well as a colorful Constellation ribbon serving as a cable bar. NZXT

Where to buy a Starfield PC?

If you have been looking for more ways to celebrate Starfield like I have, this announcement is a welcome surprise. The NZXT Starfield H5 Flow is a great starting point and looks fantastic to boot. Act quickly to get one of the brand new NZXT Starfield H5 Flow cases before they are sold out.

It's important to note that these are only available in North America and on NZXT.com as an upgrade option when purchasing a Player: Two prebuilt NZXT PC.

NZXT Starfield H5 Flow PC | $1,999 at NZXT



With its advanced components and AIO liquid cooling, the Player: Two | CRFT 12 Edition PC with Starfield branding delivers seamless performance and can handle demanding productivity or content creation tasks. This PC features a Ryzen 7 5800X and NVIDIA RTX 4070Ti. Quantity is limited!

Do you like the NZXT Starfield H5 Flow case design? Will you pick up some Starfield branded PC parts from NZXT when they become available? Let us know in the comments.