One of the buggiest warfare strategy games I've ever seen is launching on Xbox and PC this fall—and I can't wait

What you need to know

Empire of the Ants was developed by Tower Five and published by Microids for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The game is a real-time strategy game based on the novel Empire of the Ants by Bernard Werber.

The latest trailer showcases a deep dive with commented gameplay and a release date of November 7.

Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to be a tiny ant, freshly awakened from hibernation, living your life in a colony deep in the Fontainebleau forest? The upcoming real-time strategy game Empire of the Ants, developed by Tower Five and published by Microids, may be precisely what you're looking for. The latest trailer for Empire of the Ants provides a deep dive into the gameplay of this photorealistic strategy game while announcing a release date of November 7 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC—wishlist Empire of the Ants now on GOG.

Based on the 1991 novel of the same name from Bernard Werber, Empire of the Ants puts players as 103,683e — a tiny ant destined to protect its colony. 103,683e must form alliances with local wildlife, explore the Fontainebleau forest, and engage in photorealistic battles.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Microids) (Image credit: Microids) (Image credit: Microids) (Image credit: Microids) (Image credit: Microids) (Image credit: Empire of the Ants) (Image credit: Microids)

Everything in Empire of the Ants is from the ants' perspective using Unreal Engine 5.4. Tower Five has created a carefully rendered, extremely detailed, and realistic adaptation of Werber's novel, which has sold more than 35 million books globally in 35 languages. The epic adventure of 103,683e is from a third-person view with an intuitive experience and robust tutorial. Even Real Time Strategy genre newcomers can feel at home as they learn the fundamentals of protecting the colony and growing your ant empire.

Much like the world of the ants in Werber's novel, Fontainebleau is alive with various creatures, some of whom will come to 103,683e's aid and others who are not quite as friendly. All of the critters, large and small, are recreated in photorealistic detail.

Empire of the Ants is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, Steam, and the Epic Games Store when it releases on November 7, 2024.

