Path of Exile 2 team addresses early access feedback as, "there are still a lot more changes to come"

Path of Exile 2 has had a massive launch, albeit not trouble free, but its team are definitely listening to the players.

After a record-setting launch for Path of Exile, the team comes forward to address some of the player base's most pressing concerns.

Path of Exile 2 had an explosive launch, selling over a million copies before early access launched and reaching nearly 600,000 players in its first weekend. Not only that, but the game continues to find success with over 400,00 playing on a Tuesday morning; so much for a work day!

While we're in the opening stages of early access, it's safe to say Path of Exile 2 has acquired a level of success that players expected it to. Heck, it even plays well on Steam Deck. However, with praise comes complaints.

I need me some checkpoints to get across these massive maps. (Image credit: Future)

Addressing player concerns, the Path of Exile team posted a lengthy thread on what changes they've already deployed and those they plan to make. These changes include modifications to dodge roll mechanics, checkpoints, items, rare monsters, and more.

For checkpoints, the developers wanted to ease the pain of traveling across the map back and forth. To aid players, they'll be adding the following:

Clicking on a checkpoint will allow you to teleport to other checkpoints in the area that are explored on your minimap.

Checkpoints have been added to all entrances and exits of zones to allow for teleportation.

A Checkpoint has been added to the midpoint of the first Dreadnaught area.

The team has also made a plethora of changes elsewhere, most notably with items and rare monsters.

The rarity bonus per rare mod has been doubled.

+10% Quantity bonus per rare mod.

Increased the chance of rare monsters inherently having more modifiers as you progress through the endgame.

To further enhance player rewards, Grinding Gear Games has pushed map mod changes as well.

Rarity mods have been increased by 2.5x

Quantity mods have had extra rarity added to them (This is now in a later patch)

Removed the bottom tier of some mods

You are much more likely to roll modifiers that affect drops or pack size rather than less useful mods

I'm hoping that off all these changes, they don't nerf my current Witch build into the ground. (Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

They also added the following note; "In addition, it has been identified that some areas are not being affected by the 'Increased Number of Monster Packs' mod as they should be. We will be fixing these maps to work correctly in a later patch."

Finally, there's been an increase in rare monster spawns to many maps in order to reach the originally intended minimum number per area.

Rare monsters now appear on the minimap when there are 200 monsters remaining instead of 50

Many maps have had additional rare monsters added to them to make sure that there is a minimum number in every map type.

For a full breakdown of the changes that have been or are coming to Path of Exile 2, make sure to check out the forum post and other patch notes they've laid out, like their upcoming change to Raging Spirits. With that said, is there anything that catches your eye?

The biggest gripe I had was the endless prattle that was map trekking. While discovering most of the map, I needed to backtrack for upwards of a dozen minutes to find the right track. With the addition of checkpoint quick-travel, a lot of the time required to check other routes on any given map should be cut out. I heard this criticism from all my chums over Discord while we played together; it's something they'll be screaming W over.

Let us know what you think in the comments below or on social media. We'll be covering Path of Exile 2 as it goes through early access and post launch, so be sure to come back and check us out. Until next time, happy gaming!