Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming to PC? The sad news is that initially, the answer is no. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will, at least initially, be a Sony exclusive on PlayStation 5. However, PC players have reason to be hopeful of seeing it in the future, as its predecessors, Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales have both found their way to PC after initial PS5 exclusivity.

Spider-Man 2 is a PS5 exclusive

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2023, and with good reason. The previous two entries in the franchise are both acclaimed titles, pairing a beautiful sprawling open world with incredible combat, the best web swinging ever seen in a Spider-Man game, and compelling, original stories.

But Spider-Man 2 is also a PS5 exclusive, not even making it to Sony's older console. It'll be available from October 20, 2023. This exclusivity is the only reason I still have a PS5 in all honesty!

But... there is hope.

Both older Spider-Man games eventually came to PC

Sony has been increasingly good at supporting PC with its games in recent times. PC players have to wait, but a number of the company's first-party exclusives have crossed the divide in recent times.

Both Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are already available on PC (and you should absolutely play them both), along with other titles including God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and most recently, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Unlike Microsoft with Xbox, Sony doesn't have as much invested in PC, and it's hardly surprising that getting exclusives just on PS5 is an obvious priority. Sony needs a reason for folks to buy its console, and big hitters like Spider-Man 2 are how that happens.

So, while nothing has been confirmed, given Sony's record to date, it wouldn't be at all far-fetched to expect to see Spider-Man 2 release on PC at some point in the future. If it happens, it won't be months, more likely measured in years, so if you're keen to play it immediately you'll have to play it on PS5.