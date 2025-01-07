MAINGEAR's new APEX desktops push the limits of pre-built gaming PCs with custom cooling loops and hidden cables

A look at MAINGEAR's new APEX FORCE and RUSH custom gaming PCs announced at CES 2025.

When I'm asked to recommend a pre-built gaming PC, I usually start off by mentioning MAINGEAR. I've tested a couple of models over the years, and both times, I've come away very impressed with the build quality, assembly, and support. The PCs are built by hand in New Jersey, and the difference between something assembled on a line is immediately evident.

MAINGEAR traditionally offers a number of pre-built models as well as a deep configuration tool that lets you select everything going into your PC. And while the current PCs are quite fetching, they have nothing on the new APEX FORCE and APEX RUSH that MAINGEAR just announced at CES 2025.

There's not yet a confirmed release date or confirmed pricing, but you can put in a $100 (fully refundable) deposit should you want to get to the front of the line for when these PCs start shipping.

MAINGEAR's new APEX gaming PCs push pre-built limits

A look at the MAINGEAR APEX FORCE's custom cooling loops. (Image credit: MAINGEAR)

MAINGEAR's APEX lineup might sound familiar; the RUSH is a refresh of an older model, while the FORCE is completely new. Let's start with the new PC.

It's a full-tower model using a Phanteks NV9 case, complete with expansive tempered glass side panels and illumination around the edges. There's room inside for dual 420mm radiators (each measuring 60mm thick) kept cool with three 140mm fans.

The radiators are hooked up to MAINGEAR's custom dual-cooling loops; there are separate loops for the CPU and the GPU. It frankly seems a bit overkill, but I'm not complaining, especially since the PCs will come with NVIDIA's new RTX 5000 GPUs and the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD.

Image 1 of 3 A look at the back of the APEX FORCE case; notice the PSU mounted along the top. (Image credit: MAINGEAR) A look through the side of the APEX FORCE case, with radiators mounted top and bottom. (Image credit: MAINGEAR) The APEX FORCE has plenty of glass and illuminated edging to help show off the internal hardware. (Image credit: MAINGEAR)

Fixing and tweaking a custom cooling loop can be stressful, but the FORCE has a quick-access panel for drain ports alongside the pump to make it as easy as possible. In classic MAINGEAR style, it offers many customization options for tubing materials, color, fittings, sleeves, and more.

We reported on MAINGEAR's patented MG-RC tech, which was revealed at CES 2024, and it makes an appearance here. It moves a lot of the motherboard's cable connections to the back of the board, resulting in a cleaner look when viewed through the side glass. MAINGEAR sent me some images of a model that it built using red and blue coolant with silver tubing, but keep in mind that everything can be customized.

Here's a look at the specs going into the FORCE and its RUSH sibling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specs MAINGEAR APEX FORCE MAINGEAR APEX RUSH Processor "Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD" "Latest high-end processors from Intel and AMD" Graphics Latest NVIDIA RTX Latest NVIDIA RTX Memory Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5-8000MHz (or up to 96GB at DDR5-6400MHz) Up to 48GB T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5-8000MHz (or up to 96GB at DDR5-6400MHz) Storage Up to 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Up to 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs Motherboard Z890 and X870E (ASRock, ASUS, MSI) Z890 and X870E (ASRock, ASUS, MSI) Cooling 2x 420mm radiators, 6x 140mm RGB fans, custom APEX liquid cooling system, separate CPU/GPU dual-loop systems 2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans, custom APEX liquid cooling system Power Up to 1,600W 80+ Platinum PSU Up to 1,600W PSU Case Phanteks NV9 (full tower) Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (mid tower) Price TBD TBD Availability TBD TBD

MAINGEAR's APEX RUSH PCs are available with three different styles of custom artwork. You can also get a standard look without the extra graphics. (Image credit: MAINGEAR)

Turning now to the APEX RUSH, it returns with a mid-tower Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB chassis with front and side tempered glass for a wide look at the internals. It's a gorgeous case that gets even better with MAINGEAR's custom artwork options. Cyber Gamer, Good Fortune, and Vaporwave Drive are the three options available, but, of course, there are more standard designs with a black case. As with the APEX FORCE, you can customize the colors and materials that go into the custom cooling loop.

The APEX RUSH has one liquid cooling loop that hits the CPU and the GPU. It's cooled by dual 360mm radiators, each with three 120mm fans, and there's a rear intake fan for positive pressure to prevent dust buildup inside. Need to tweak your loop? Easy-access panels hide the pump and drains.

You'll get access to the latest hardware from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA when configuring your APEX RUSH, and MAINGEAR is offering up to 8TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage and 96GB of DDR5 RAM.

As I mentioned, MAINGEAR hasn't yet decided on a firm launch date or pricing, but you can put down a fully refundable $100 deposit in order to snag a place in line.