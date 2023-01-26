NVIDIA reveals GeForce Now DLSS 3 boosts for Hitman 3 and Marvel's Midnight Suns

What you need to know

NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 4080 SuperPODs are continuing to roll out bringing better performance and features to Ultimate members.

This includes bringing support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture technologies like DLSS 3, which improves visuals and performance.

The latest games to receive DLSS 3 boosts will be Hitman 3 and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Additionally, six games are being added to NVIDIA GeForce Now's library this week.

Today, NVIDIA revealed that RTX 48080 SuperPods are continuing to release for its GeForce Now gaming streaming service. This latest update will bring support for NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture technologies like Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 (DLSS 3) to more games. This makes it capable of delivering up to four times the performance of what is offered without this feature.

DLSS 3 is a technology developed by NVIDIA that was created to help produce the best rendering features available like real-time ray tracing, but what makes it so important is that it allows this to happen without getting in the way of a game's performance. Rather than simply generating better pixels, this tech produces new high-quality frames for the best visual experience possible. In other words, with the addition of this update to NVIDIA GeForce Now, Ultimate members will be able to enjoy games with much better performance and visuals.

The list of games within GeForce Now cloud game streaming that support DLSS 3 continues to grow with the upcoming supported titles being Hitman 3 and Marvel's Midnight Suns. Both games will offer impressive ray-tracing and Marvel's Midnight Suns will even support ultrawide resolutions at up to 3840 x 1600 at 120 frames per second, for a smooth and beautiful playing experience.

In addition to this news, NVIDIA revealed that six games are being added to its GeForce Now cloud game streaming service this week. These include:

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Steam, Jan. 23)

Oddballers (Ubisoft Connect, Jan. 26)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Steam, Jan. 26)

Cygnus Enterprises (Steam)

Rain World (Steam)

The Eternal Cylinder (Steam)

As always, GeForce Now users can play their games anywhere from compatible devices, which include PC, Mac, mobile devices, Chromebooks and LG TVs. Some of the best games of all time are available on this service, and since NVIDIA stores this information on their servers, cross-saves are available for you to access your game data from various devices.