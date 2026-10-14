"Holy vibe-coded slop" — Total War: SHOGUN 2's remake is a Steam disaster, and players are certain that AI upscaling was never disclosed

I've said many times that AI influence in gaming, whether it be wielded for upscaling or development purposes, isn't going anywhere. As SEGA just discovered, although my assumption might be true, the gaming world isn't quite ready for the level of AI sloppiness found in the new Total War: SHOGUN 2 "Enhanced" version.

The original game launched in 2011, and after some 15 years of availability, it sits at a Very Positive rating on Steam with more than 22,000 user reviews. The game's new "Complete Edition," which launched on October 13, 2026, has already received more than 1,850 user reviews.

The problem? The enhanced version has fallen to an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam, which is often a death blow from which a game never recovers.

Digging into the sea of red reviews, it appears that plenty of gamers were already disappointed in the remake's quality before anyone looked closely enough at player cards to notice some undisclosed use of AI.

Plenty of reviewers have called out the game-breaking bugs, the poor performance, and the "countless graphical issues," including dreadful lighting and HDR. I could go on.

What's really causing waves, though, is the alleged undisclosed use of AI. Steam requires each game's studio/publisher to admit whether or not AI was used during development, and there's no such disclaimer on the Total War: SHOGUN 2 remake page.

You be the judge — does the Complete Edition screenshot look like it was upscaled using AI? Why does it suddenly look like the front of a Mercedes rather than a mustachioed soldier? Let me know what you think in the comments section below.

Gamers are used to slop ... just not AI slop

Total War: SHOGUN 2 Complete Edition sits at an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam. (Image credit: Valve)

What's really sticking with me is how gamers have approached the relaunch of SHOGUN 2. At this point, I think many of us have been around long enough to not be surprised when a remake gets botched.

I was there for Warcraft 3: Reforged tragedy. I remember when the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy remake launched to backlash. AI had nothing to do with these games.

This time, though, the Total War and Shogun 2 subreddits are flooded with posts focusing on the poor quality of AI upscaling. It extends well beyond the one Mercedes-face soldier, with gamers posting images of six-fingered characters, wonky hands, odd faces, and more.

I don't think saying there's more focus on the AI aspect than the actual bugs and glitches is too far out there. And I'm definitely not saying that fans of the series have their gripes in the wrong place; I'd be upset too if one of my favorite games was given this treatment. It's just interesting to see how the outcry falls into place.

Remasters don't have to be low-quality cash grabs

The Witcher 3 remastered is a glorious upgrade, free for any owners of the original game. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Our own Jennifer Young recently reviewed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered, where she awarded it a perfect five stars. The game sits at a 92% rating on Metacritic.

What makes it so great? Well, it's completely free for anyone who already owns The Witcher 3. It doesn't overwrite the original game (great news for people like me who still game on a Steam Deck). And it comes with a host of quality-of-life fixes, upgraded graphics, and more.

It's about as good a remake as you'll find, and a far cry from the $40 Total War: SHOGUN 2 entry from this week.

For those who have played the game, is it really as bad as the reviews are making it out to be? Would it not have such an aggressively bad rating if not for the alleged undisclosed AI upscaling? Let me know in the comments section below!

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