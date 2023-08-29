You can't buy this Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but you can win it

What you need to know

AMD just announced the Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The custom graphics card has 24GB of GDDR6 memory and thermal reactive paint that shows when the card is in use.

The Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will not be available for purchase and will only be obtainable through special promotions and giveaways.

One of the best graphics cards on the market has a custom designed based on one of the biggest franchises in the world. AMD just unveiled the Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The GPU features thermal reactive paint that changes colors when the card is in use and heats up. The resulting patterns are inspired by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is a game that launches on December 7, 2023.

The custom GPU features 24GB of GDDR6 memory. That's the maximum memory size the RX 7900 XTX can have.

Unfortunately for anyone that loves the design of the Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the graphics card will not be available for purchase. Instead, you'll have to try to win it through special promotions and giveaways.

"With one of only 500 custom-shroud GPUs, gamers can truly experience Pandora first-hand using the latest RDNA 3 chiplet architecture at mighty clock speeds with 24GB of GDDR6 memory," explained AMD.

"These cards will not be for sale, but you can hunt down the custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX through special promotions and giveaways running with AMD, Ubisoft and other partners in the weeks ahead."

It's a bit sad to see such a creative and striking design limited to giveaways and promotions. Those lucky enough to win one of the graphics cards will need to make sure to grab a PC case that can show off a GPU in all its glory.

While you can't purchase the Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, you can buy a normal AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The high-end graphics card launched earlier this year and is available through several retailers.