People don't believe the Fable gameplay trailer is real

Playground Games dropped a new trailer for Fable at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

The cheeky gameplay trailer featured a mix of in-engine footage, cinematics, and gameplay.

Due to the graphical fidelity displayed in the Fable trailer, skeptics aren't convinced it demonstrated actual gameplay.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 was a triumphant moment for the platform. Ahead of this annual gaming event, fans and critics had genuine concerns about Xbox's first-party future and the unfulfilled promises of Xbox Game Studios thus far. Thankfully, Microsoft confidently previewed an undeniably impressive array of substantial updates, new game reveals, and Xbox Game Pass additions.

While the showcase was generally received positively, it wasn't free of dissension. Surprisingly, one of the most-requested highlights, gameplay for Playground Games' reimagining of Fable, was met with the most disbelief. Despite Aaron Greenberg stating that all first-party games featured during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 would be in-engine with gameplay and cinematics, audiences quickly complained about the lack of Fable gameplay in the latest trailer. But here's the thing – that was Fable gameplay.

Following the commentary from the community, key members of Playground Games have taken to social media to assuage concerns and provide further context on what was shown. Lukas Koelz, Lead Lighting Artist at Playground Games, had fun with the discourse stating, "People not believing this is 'real' or that the game will look like this is one of the best compliments." He also claimed that the footage used in the trailer was captured on Xbox Series X.

The Fable Xbox Games Showcase 2023 trailer parades various in-game moments, including brief glimpses of combat and a frantic chase sequence with a giant Richard Ayoade. Because of the graphical fidelity displayed and the cinematic pacing of gameplay edits, some players weren't convinced we saw authentic combat. Chris Goodall, Principal Animator at Playground Games, also shared his contributions to the combat animations used in the Fable trailer on social media.

Fable was initially unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase 2020, 10 years after the release of Fable 3. As an iconic franchise for the brand and a pillar of the original Xbox's exclusive lineup, legacy fans like myself have been clamoring for a new entry. Playground Games have displayed tremendous talent with the Forza Horizon series. After the unbelievable reveal of Forza Horizon 5's gameplay and its individually rendered cactus needles, it's not shocking that players are awestricken by Fable's latest trailer.

Whether or not Fable will truly launch looking this astonishing on Xbox Series X remains to be seen. Still, considering the team's recent history, we have no reason to doubt their capabilities. I can't wait to get my hands on the new and improved world of Albion. Unfortunately, with no release window mentioned, it might still be a way out. Thankfully, there are plenty of excellent games in Xbox Game Pass to keep us busy while we wait.