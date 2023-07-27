Sea of Thieves Season 10 officially delayed again...

What you need to know

Season Nine of Sea of Thieves launched on March 16, 2023 .

of Sea of Thieves launched on . Seasons in the online pirate sandbox typically run for roughly three months.

Rare has delayed Season 10 of Sea of Thieves until October 19, 2023.

In some unfortunate news for fans of Rare’s ongoing pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, Rare announced earlier today that the launch of Season 10 will be delayed until October 19, 2023. Considering Season Nine kicked off back in March and Seasons in Sea of Thieves typically run for three months, engaged players are understandably disappointed by the considerably lengthened run for Season Nine.

Rare released a candid developer update video to assuage frustrated pirates, breaking down the specific reasons for this difficult delay. According to Mike Chapman of Rare, Season 10 will introduce an “ambitious feature set” that “speaks to the foundational systems [of the game] and expands the ways you can play Sea of Thieves.” Chapman also mentions the scoping for previous seasons was easier to predict because the evolutions weren’t as transformative.

The team hopes the difficult decision to delay Season 10 will empower the team to pursue loftier ambitions and “set Sea of Thieves up for an incredibly exciting future.” Additionally, Rare aims to include what would have been the key headlining feature for Season 11 as part of Season 10. This stacked suite should guarantee a tremendous amount of content and new features as compensation for the extended Season Nine.

Players hungry for more excuses to play Sea of Thieves until October 19 can also dive into the three-part Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey saga that introduces one Tall Tale per month over the next three months. Delays are never fun for the developers or the players, but it’s the tough reality with ongoing games. Thankfully, there are always other outstanding games in Xbox Game Pass.