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The Division 2 is getting even bigger with a new Central Park-focused DLC.

The Division 2 is one of my favorite games for a number of reasons. One of those is how it's been treated by Ubisoft, a company that faces its fair share of well-founded criticism.

The original plan would have seen new content end long ago, but it was so popular with such a dedicated community that it's still here today. There's an absurd amount of content in this game, and now we're getting another DLC expansion.

Following on from last year's Battle for Brooklyn, which took us literally back to where it all began in the first game, we're now going to a previously unseen part of New York City in "Echoes of Central Park."

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One of the city's most iconic locations hasn't been part of The Division to this point, but it will be the central focus in the next expansion, announced for the first time as part of a Ubisoft The Division 2 panel at Gamescom in Cologne.

Naturally there will be an expanded story with new missions, but we're being promised something a little different this time around.

The summary that's been shared with me prior to the panel certainly gets my attention. With this new location we're promised that the Upper West Side is petrified with fear, and that fear is going to be an underlying element that our Agents will be dealing with in this expansion.

That's particularly interesting because all through The Division franchise, Agents have felt like superheroes. Equipped with wild tech and insane weapons to take down the worst that the post-Dollar Flu apocalyptic world has to offer.

After the base game was set in Washington D.C. the focus for The Division 2 has largely switched back to New York City, ground zero of the outbreak. (Image credit: Windows Central)

That fear itself is going to be an enemy is a different approach. Echoes of Central Park, we're told, is going to follow a darker tone to previous content in the franchise, with horror themes taking us down a very different path.

It'll start in a familiar manner; Division Agents will receive a distress call from inside Central Park and will be dispatched to answer it with no idea what's there or what's been happening since the outbreak.

Other tidbits include a warning that we'll have to prepare and untangle the mysteries before finally finding out what lies within the park. Mysterious indeed.

Ubisoft also says that Echoes of Central Park isn't just another story expansion. They really wanted to focus on the gameplay, and it certainly sounds like it'll be something a little different to what we're used to.

A full reveal of Echoes of Central Park is slated for a special presentation on September 24, where we'll also get our first look at the new map and gameplay. Given what happened so far in New York City across the two games in the series, I always assumed Central Park would have been turned into some kind of mass grave, but I guess I'm wrong on that.

Bring on September 24.

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