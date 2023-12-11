The Division 2 is getting a health update, Ubisoft detailing 'Project Resolve' very soon

What you need to know

Ubisoft's action-shooter, The Division 2, is currently in its Year 5 content cycle, but a different kind of update is imminent.

Announced via social channels, "Project Resolve" is apparently a big health update to the game, important enough to warrant its own announcement stream.

Players can tune in on December 12 at 10.30 a.m. ET to find out what it's all about.

The Division 2 is still going strong, and as one of my favorite games, I often refer to it as a Phoenix. It's far outlived its originally planned content life, and its developer, Massive, has continued to support it with new content, new loot, and new storylines into its fifth year.

We already have a roadmap of what's left to come from Year 5, but a special announcement has just been revealed for December 12. Something that Ubisoft is calling "Project Resolve."

Join us tomorrow, December 12, as we go live to introduce Project Resolve, a big health update that #TheDivision2 team has been working on!📌 Where: https://t.co/jCq846ycCQ⏰ When: 16:30 CET | 10:30AM ET | 7:30 AM PT pic.twitter.com/yKhR9lS67TDecember 11, 2023 See more

First things, first. The fact this has been called a "big health update" would suggest this stream is nothing to do with new content. And that's fine. We're in the middle of a season right now that continues into early 2024, with two more seasons to come after that. We also know that more story DLC is planned, but we're a way off those days yet.

A health update would suggest something core to the actual user experience, and it comes in a week when the game has experienced significant downtime for backend maintenance.

We can speculate all we like, but at this point it's best to just hang tight until tomorrow. The stream will be up on the official The Division 2 Twitch channel at 10.30 a.m. Eastern, which is bright and early at 7.30 a.m. on the west coast and a more reasonable 3.30 p.m. in the UK. Massive is based in Sweden, after all, so sorry Americans.

A gold standard example of game support

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

A few years ago, many of us who played and loved The Division 2 didn't expect to still be actively playing it now. But here we are. It's still here, it's still thriving, and it's still getting new content regularly. That's without looking at the rest of the known roadmap leading to another story DLC due sometime in 2024.

I honestly think this game is a gold standard example of how to support an always-online, service-based game. All you need to play the seasonal content is a copy of the Warlords of New York expansion, and that's it. If you want to get more, you can pay for the season pass, or buy cosmetics with cash money. But you don't have to.

Every new season there is new gear and new exotics to acquire and those are available on the free track. Nobody is left out because they don't want to pay up. Not only is The Division 2 still fun to play every week, it's fun to play without feeling like you're constantly being pushed to spend your money.

I'm excited about the future, and I'm really intrigued by whatever Project Resolve turns out to be. If I had one wish, it'd be cross-platform play. I know I'm not alone there. But let's just wait and see.