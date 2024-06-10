The Division 2 Year 6 Season 1 First Rogue: Start date, updates, and everything we know so far

The Division 2 currently drops three seasons per year, each lasting for just over four months, giving its players ample opportunity to complete the Manhunt, the season pass and all the other events that drop throughout. Not to mention, getting their hands on the latest exotics, gear sets and named items.

Year 6 is just beginning, and the first season is slated to be the last before we start to see significant changes and new content. The seasonal model is slated to be updated for Season 2, with the long-awaited Brooklyn DLC coming in Season 3. For now, things are essentially following the current pattern, but the story is continuing to grow and Project Resolve is almost at an end.

Here's what we know so far.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Year 6 Season 1 is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 11. Weekly resets in The Division 2 happen every Tuesday morning, based on European time, and the new season will go live following this pattern.

There is usually a period of 3 hours downtime beginning at 8.30 a.m. UK time, but as always, the maintenance time could be extended or shortened.

The Division 2 Year 6 Season 1 First Rogue: A new Manhunt and Project Resolve

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Based on the initial teaser, we're not slowing down in our pursuit of long-time protagonist, Aaron Keener. There aren't many details at this point, having only seen the teaser in the Ubisoft Forward pre-show at the time of writing. Presumably the Manhunt will see us chasing him, after the bombshell in the last Year 5 Season, Vanguard, that saw our ally, Kelso, align with Keener.

This quote from the blog post suggests this time, he's coming to us.

"Keener is coming to Washington, D.C. and he has sent us an invitation to parley, but first we will need to pass his twisted trials and prove our worth. An alliance with Keener and his Rogues could be the key to stopping Natalya Sokolova and the Black Tusk. But what will the cost be? "

This season's Manhunt looks like a more traditional fairing, targeting individuals rather than locations as we saw in Vanguard.

The timeline for the First Rogue Manhunt (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Additionally, a new season pass will come into play, with new gear, blueprints, exotic items and cosmetics. As always, players won't be required to buy the season pass to get their hands on the best new stuff, with the paid track just offering more goodies to those who spring for it. There will also be the usual sprinkling of Global Events and Apparel Events, as well as the speed run focused leagues to participate in throughout.

There are two new exotic items confirmed for this season. First up are a pair of kneepads, the Acosta's Kneepads exotic kneepads. There will also be a new exotic weapon to get your hands on, the Overlord exotic shotgun.

In addition, there will be a new gear set and a new brand set, as well as three new named gear pieces:

Zwiadowka Sp. z o.o brand set

Bober named chest piece

Eagle's Grasp named gloves

Breaking Point gear set

The Division 2 Warlords of New York now available to all players

Everyone can now play to level 40 and join in the endgame seasonal gameplay. (Image credit: Xbox)

While it snuck out a little before the start of the reveal stream, Ubisoft has now confirmed that all players of The Division 2 will now have access to Warlords of New York.

This means everyone who buys the game will be able to play to level 40 and engage in the raft of endgame content. And if you're new to the game, or didn't play through the expansion yet, there's a lot to get your teeth into.

This post is developing as we get more details on Year 6 Season 1 First Rogue from the Ubisoft Forward June 2024 event...