These details from the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer have me even more excited

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is an upcoming expansion for FromSoftware's massive 2022 action role-playing game.

A new story trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree shows more of the threat posed by Messmer, as well as teasing the importance of Miquella.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to launch on June 21, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to launch on June 21, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

Messmer and Miquella await.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware shared a new trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on Wednesday, giving players a story-focused look at the setup for the big expansion. Unlike the previous trailer, this is a CGI trailer, making it more in line with the original reveal for Elden Ring all the way back at E3 2019.

You can check out the new story trailer below:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer details that stand out

Who is Messmer? (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

While we still don't have a great idea as to who exactly Messmer the Impaler is (although we've got theories) this trailer unambiguously sells what a threat he is. His command of fire and towering Wicker Man-esque constructs burn out any opposing him, even the dangerous Lion Guardians. Why did he strike out? What is the "seduction" Miquella spoke of that caused this purge? Why is Miquella performing some sort of ritual near towering walls of gore and corpses? I have no idea, but it's exciting!

The other really interesting detail for me is the ending shot of the trailer, which shows a number of companions gathered together in front of a Rune. Perhaps this will be a group venturing alongside the Tarnished into the Land of Shadow? If so, it'll be cool to get to have a new group of companions, as the gaggle of friends and fiends in the original game naturally have their stories set in place already.

I do hope we have some sort of central base or location to come back to. From Firelink Shrine and Majula to the Roundtable Hold, it's sort of a developer tradition, and this expansion being so large means it certainly warrants its own "hub" spot for players to gather and converse with NPCs.

Analysis: Gimme, gimme, gimme

FromSoftware knows how to craft an enticing trailer, and that streak hasn't been broken here. I'm looking forward to getting my hands on Shadow of the Erdtree soon and losing dozens (if not hundreds) of more hours in the world of Elden Ring.

If you haven't grabbed it yet, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available for pre-order now. At $40, it's one of the most expensive game expansions we've ever seen, but it certainly appears that this will be a comprehensive offering that greatly expands on the already-massive base game.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is slated to launch on June 21, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. As an expansion, you will have to already own Elden Ring in order to play Shadow of the Erdtree.