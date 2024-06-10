The Division 2 is getting its biggest change yet with Diablo-esque seasons coming later in 2024

What you need to know

At Ubisoft Forward 2024, the company showed off what we can expect from Year 6 in The Division 2, including some HUGE changes.

The seasonal model will be completely overhauled in Year 6 Season 2, with a Diablo-esque seasonal character progression.

Manhunts will also be getting updated, and a new Master difficulty will be introduced for the climax mission of each season.

With Year 6 Season 1 First Rogue due to begin on June 11, The Division 2 is all guns blazing right now. Ubisoft has also given players their first glimpse of what to expect from the rest of Year 6, and it's a lot.

Top of the order is that First Rogue will be the last season in The Division 2 to follow the current structure. From the next season, due sometime in the final quarter of this year, a Diablo-esque seasonal character model will take over.

From the official blog post:

"At the core of this new model is a major shift - the introduction of seasonal characters. By focusing the season experience on new characters exclusively, we can create something unique each season with much more control over general balancing and player experience, without being constrained by the legacy of each individual existing characters."

Each season will now be a tailored experience, and each season, your new character will start from level 1 all the way up to level 40. The progression system is apparently "accelerated" to get players into the endgame content faster, and will introduce new modifiers each season to change up how we have to play the game.

At the end of each season, all your XP and earned loot will transfer over to your main character.

The roadmap for Year 6. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Manhunts are also changing, with the current system of hitting control points and bounties being replaced by weekly "Scouts." This allows a much deeper story to be told, as it will advance weekly rather than monthly. At the end of it all, the climax mission will have a new Master difficulty available. Just in case Heroic isn't hard enough.

Oh, and about the DLC...

"And finally, Year 6 will culminate in a new story DLC that takes players back to where it all began - Brooklyn, New York. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new chapter in the world of The Division 2.

Get ready to dive into the action, uncover new mysteries, and experience the thrill of Year 6 in Tom Clancy's The Division 2. Let's make this year one to remember!"

That seems to say that it'll be close to a year from now when we might be playing that. But, let's wait and see. The new seasonal and manhunt changes, however, should be kicking in around late September/early October time.