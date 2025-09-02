One of Ubisoft's many long-dormant franchises could be making a return, with the company sharing a message on Monday via X (Twitter) in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Rayman.



"As we said in the past, a very talented team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working together on the future of Rayman," says Loic Gounon, brand producer at Ubisoft Montpellier.



"Don't expect news from us too soon, but rest assured, Rayman is in good hands," he adds.



Meanwhile, a report from Insider Gaming on Tuesday sheds more light on what that return potentially looks like. Per Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is currently working on a previously-reported Rayman Remake, with an update that it is currently slated to launch at some point in late 2026.



The report adds that if this remake (codenamed Steambot) performs well, there is interest at Ubisoft for a new, original Rayman 4.

Rayman was once a highlight of Ubisoft's portfolio

Rayman Legends launched back in 2013. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The first Rayman launched all the way back in 1995, with players appreciating the whimsical art direction and platforming gameplay.



Multiple additional games were released over the following years, culminating in 2013's Rayman Legends, which is still the most recent mainline entry in the series. It was also a decent sales success, reaching over 4 million copies sold as of 2019.



Rayman also saw the launch of the Rabbids spinoff titles, which ended up eclipsing their progenitor through new games.



The Rabbids' popularity resulted in an eventual crossover with Nintendo through Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in 2017 and 2022, respectively.

What's next for Ubisoft?

After Assassin's Creed Shadows earlier this year, Ubisoft's upcoming portfolio is a little light. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If this remake really does line up for the end of next year, it would give Ubisoft something solid to work with, as much of the company's future portfolio is currently shrouded in mystery.



Earlier this year, Ubisoft launched Assassin's Creed Shadows, which has garnered over 5 million players as of July.



Ubisoft's next mainline Assassin's Creed game, Codename Hexe, is reportedly meant to be a different experience than Shadows and the other massive role-playing games that have taken the series' spotlight over the last decade.



Ubisoft is also confirmed to be working on remakes of some older Assassin's Creed games, with at least one of these remakes reportedly being a revisit of the 2013 fan-favorite, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.



Per Insider Gaming, this remake was initially slated to launch before the end of 2025, but as I'm currently writing this story on September 2 and there's been no official announcement, that seems increasingly unlikely.



Elsewhere, Ubisoft is also working on The Division 3, as well as a reported new entry in the Far Cry and Ghost Recon franchises.

A remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is reportedly in development. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hopefully, we'll see more sooner rather than later. Ubisoft has been through a fair bit of turmoil over the past few years, canceling numerous games and closing multiple development studios.



The company also agreed to a new structure in a deal with Tencent earlier this year, forming a new subsidiary that encompasses Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.



If you haven't played Assassin's Creed Shadows yet, my colleague Zachary Boddy reviewed this story of Medieval Japan, writing that it "all comes together to create a game-of-the-year contender for 2025. I can't overstate how impressive it is for any title to retain my attention for more than 60 hours, let alone keep me hooked for well over 100. Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't perfect, but I love it anyway."



Assassin's Creed Shadows is available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, and Steam), PlayStation 5, and macOS.