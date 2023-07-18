Undead Labs partners with Wushu Studios for the latest State of Decay 2 update on PC test servers

What you need to know

State of Decay 2 is a first-party, zombie-apocalypse-era community management simulator and survival game from Undead Labs and Xbox Game Studios that released in 2018.

5 years after its initial launch, State of Decay 2 continues to receive support even as State of Decay 3 is in development.

For the latest update, Undead Labs has partnered with Wushu Studios for additional support.

The Curveball update will bring dynamic, unpredictable events that can help or harm your survivor communities.

The update is currently only available for the Public Test Realm on Steam and is not available in the retail version of the game at this time.

State of Decay 3 is currently in development by Undead Labs, and it is safe to say the majority of their team is focusing their efforts on the next title in the community-management-in-the-zombie-apocalypse-era simulator. Undead Labs' commitment to State of Decay 2 remains strong, however, as the 5-year-old title continues to receive patches and content updates regularly. Most recently, the celebratory Heart Attack update launched in May and now a new update is in the works.

Undead Labs has announced that they've partnered with independent support team at Wushu Studios to flesh out the upcoming Curveball update for State of Decay 2. Players can expect an all-new feature in the game where random, dynamic events can actively change the circumstances that your survivor community is currently experiencing.

Curveball events can have effects on your community by influencing good and bad days that change your survivors' stamina, morale, and effectiveness while other events are more world specific and can affect loot, radio actions, and hostile survivors passing through. Zombies, too, can experience the effects of curveballs and players may see mutations that effect damage and speed or resistances. Plague Hearts can also change over time, and infestations are a breeding ground for mutations and catastrophes.

There's just one catch—only users with access to the Public Test Realm on Steam can access the new feature. If you like your community and State of Decay experience as it is, by the way, don't fret! You'll be able to opt in/out of community curveballs. Console players and those who play on PC through the Windows store or PC Game Pass will have to wait a little longer to test their mettle through these new events.