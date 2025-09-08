Hollow Knight: Silksong - Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Summer has come and gone, but the fun has just begun as September is bringing a ton of highly anticipated titles for the PC gaming community. The month has already started off strong with the much-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, which finally launched on September 4, 2025, after several years of development, to much applause.

This dark, atmospheric "Metroidvania" (an affectionate genre label inspired by Metroid and Castlevania), with superb art direction and brutal combat, has been so well received that it broke Battlefield 6's Open Beta concurrent player record on Steam, with no signs of slowing down. However, Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't the only major title coming in September 2025, not by a long shot.

We have all kinds from remasters, sequels, original titles, spin-offs, and more to whet your gaming appetite for the Fall season.

Borderlands 4 (September 11-12)

Official Story Trailer | Borderlands 4 - YouTube Watch On

One such upcoming PC title is Borderlands 4, the fourth major entry in the iconic looter shooter franchise, which is set to release between September 11 and 12, 2025. In this game, you play as a band of galaxy-faring mercenaries called Vault Hunters, and you have been tasked with helping a group of rebels free their world of Kairos from the tyrannical rule of the evil Timekeeper.

This game aims to fix the mistakes made in Borderlands 3, while improving upon the overall Borderlands experience with mountains of more guns to loot and bigger bad guys to blow up. In addition, Borderlands 4 will have new combat mechanics, a cast of powerful Vault Hunters with extensive abilities to customize, and quality-of-life improvements to make combat more exciting than ever before.

It's been a long time since I played a Borderlands game, the last being Tales from the Borderlands, which gave a final send-off to the greatest thing to have happened in this series – Handsome Jack.

This new title definitely feels like a proper evolution of the franchise, with all the new movement mechanics and crazy new powers the Vault Hunters get this time around, so I will be keeping this on my wishlist for sure.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (September 30)

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles | Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One title I'm looking forward to playing the most in September 2025 is Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the long-awaited remaster of one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the Final Fantasy franchise — Final Fantasy Tactics.

This game is a turn-based strategy RPG that takes place in Ivalice, a land in the midst of a bloody civil war with two noble houses vying for power, with you caught in the middle. It is a complex tale of war, betrayal, and drama, where you must find a way to survive this bitter conflict, even if it means coming to blows with friends.

The original Final Fantasy Tactics, released on the PlayStation One in 1997, was considered one of the greatest JRPGs Final Fantasy has ever produced alongside the likes of Final Fantasy VII for its deep story and complex combat system.

Now, modern and old-school fans alike will get to relive this classic game when it releases on September 30, 2025, for PC via Steam. This new version of Final Fantasy Tactics will include remastered graphics, full voice acting, quality-of-life improvements to make combat and levelling up characters smoother, and a new "Squire" difficulty level to help players new to turn-based strategy games enjoy the story.

I admit, I missed out on Final Fantasy Tactics when it first came out in the 1990s, as I was too young to understand turn-based strategy games at the time.

However, thanks to years of experience playing games with tactical turn-based combat like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Persona 5: Tactica, Disgaea, Wasteland 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and more, I am now ready to go back to the game that helped popularize Strategy-RPGs and see if Final Fantasy Tactics lives up to the hype.

Silent Hill f (September 25)

Silent Hill f - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Other standout upcoming PC titles for September 2025 include Silent Hill f, a spin-off of the iconic Silent Hill franchise set in Japan, which is scheduled to release on September 25, 2025.

Plus, there's Dying Light: The Beast, a new entry in the zombie-killing Dying Light franchise set to launch on September 19, 2025, which sees the return of fan-favorite protagonist Kyle Crane.

If you want to know what else you can look forward to, here's a list of the biggest PC titles coming in September 2025.

• Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (September 9, 2025, Steam): "Face unpredictable dangers, fight perilous fires with your crew, and save lives in Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter and play with up to 3 friends or with the help of your NPC controlled crew members."