September 2025 might be the best month for PC gaming in years
Silksong, Borderlands 4, Silent Hill f — and that’s just the start. From looter‑shooters to horror classics, this month has something for everyone.
Summer has come and gone, but the fun has just begun as September is bringing a ton of highly anticipated titles for the PC gaming community. The month has already started off strong with the much-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, which finally launched on September 4, 2025, after several years of development, to much applause.
This dark, atmospheric "Metroidvania" (an affectionate genre label inspired by Metroid and Castlevania), with superb art direction and brutal combat, has been so well received that it broke Battlefield 6's Open Beta concurrent player record on Steam, with no signs of slowing down. However, Hollow Knight: Silksong isn't the only major title coming in September 2025, not by a long shot.
We have all kinds from remasters, sequels, original titles, spin-offs, and more to whet your gaming appetite for the Fall season.
Borderlands 4 (September 11-12)
One such upcoming PC title is Borderlands 4, the fourth major entry in the iconic looter shooter franchise, which is set to release between September 11 and 12, 2025. In this game, you play as a band of galaxy-faring mercenaries called Vault Hunters, and you have been tasked with helping a group of rebels free their world of Kairos from the tyrannical rule of the evil Timekeeper.
This game aims to fix the mistakes made in Borderlands 3, while improving upon the overall Borderlands experience with mountains of more guns to loot and bigger bad guys to blow up. In addition, Borderlands 4 will have new combat mechanics, a cast of powerful Vault Hunters with extensive abilities to customize, and quality-of-life improvements to make combat more exciting than ever before.
It's been a long time since I played a Borderlands game, the last being Tales from the Borderlands, which gave a final send-off to the greatest thing to have happened in this series – Handsome Jack.
This new title definitely feels like a proper evolution of the franchise, with all the new movement mechanics and crazy new powers the Vault Hunters get this time around, so I will be keeping this on my wishlist for sure.
Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (September 30)
One title I'm looking forward to playing the most in September 2025 is Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, the long-awaited remaster of one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the Final Fantasy franchise — Final Fantasy Tactics.
This game is a turn-based strategy RPG that takes place in Ivalice, a land in the midst of a bloody civil war with two noble houses vying for power, with you caught in the middle. It is a complex tale of war, betrayal, and drama, where you must find a way to survive this bitter conflict, even if it means coming to blows with friends.
The original Final Fantasy Tactics, released on the PlayStation One in 1997, was considered one of the greatest JRPGs Final Fantasy has ever produced alongside the likes of Final Fantasy VII for its deep story and complex combat system.
Now, modern and old-school fans alike will get to relive this classic game when it releases on September 30, 2025, for PC via Steam. This new version of Final Fantasy Tactics will include remastered graphics, full voice acting, quality-of-life improvements to make combat and levelling up characters smoother, and a new "Squire" difficulty level to help players new to turn-based strategy games enjoy the story.
I admit, I missed out on Final Fantasy Tactics when it first came out in the 1990s, as I was too young to understand turn-based strategy games at the time.
However, thanks to years of experience playing games with tactical turn-based combat like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, Persona 5: Tactica, Disgaea, Wasteland 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and more, I am now ready to go back to the game that helped popularize Strategy-RPGs and see if Final Fantasy Tactics lives up to the hype.
Silent Hill f (September 25)
Other standout upcoming PC titles for September 2025 include Silent Hill f, a spin-off of the iconic Silent Hill franchise set in Japan, which is scheduled to release on September 25, 2025.
Plus, there's Dying Light: The Beast, a new entry in the zombie-killing Dying Light franchise set to launch on September 19, 2025, which sees the return of fan-favorite protagonist Kyle Crane.
If you want to know what else you can look forward to, here's a list of the biggest PC titles coming in September 2025.
• Firefighting Simulator: Ignite (September 9, 2025, Steam): "Face unpredictable dangers, fight perilous fires with your crew, and save lives in Firefighting Simulator: Ignite. Step into the boots of a U.S. firefighter and play with up to 3 friends or with the help of your NPC controlled crew members."
• Dead Reset (September 11, 2025, Steam): "Trapped in a terrifying death-loop, surgeon Cole Mason is kidnapped and brought to an underwater facility, forced to operate on a patient to extract an evolving parasitic horror. Dead Reset is a blood-soaked interactive horror, where each death brings you closer to the truth."
• Chrono Gear: Warden of Time (September 12, 2025, Steam): "Turn back the clock and fight to repair Time itself in this cinematic action platformer with fast sword combat and time-based powers. You are the Warden of Time, Ouro Kronii - be proud and fight hard!"
• No, I'm Not a Human (September 15, 2025, Steam): "WARNING. Stay inside. Lock your doors. Close the blinds. Only let humans in. Eliminate all Visitors. An anxiety horror about paranoia in the End of Times."
• Strange Antiquities (September 17, 2025, Steam): "Become the custodian of a store dealing in occult antiquities. Explore the quaint and gloomy town of Undermere, where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound. Find and identify arcane artefacts, use your collection to aid the townsfolk with their unusual problems — and remember to pet your cat!"
• DeadWire (September 18, 2025, Steam): "Shootouts and smart hacking mechanics, DeadWire lets you trigger chain reactions by hacking cars, barrels, and enemies while you shoot, stab, and throw grenades to take revenge on the criminal gangs of your city."
• Formula Legends (September 18, 2025, Steam): "From the golden age to the modern era, race through time in Formula Legends. Master reimagined circuits, command legendary cars, and chase glory across decades of motorsport history. A love letter to Formula racing, where speed, skill, and strategy define the champion."
• Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (September 18, 2025, Steam): "In this Roguelite set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village."
• Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (September 19, 2025, Steam): "Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter reimagines the first chapter of a beloved series, infusing it with enhanced visuals and refined gameplay. Join Estelle and Joshua, partners bound by fate, as they unravel dark conspiracies threatening the peace of the Liberl Kingdom."
• Endless Legend 2 (September 22, 2025, Steam): "Lead your people to victory on an ever-evolving world in this strategy game featuring asymmetric factions led by powerful heroes. Build your empire, wield political influence, and raise grand armies to wage war in a race to uncover dark secrets buried within the planet."
• Blade & Soul Heroes (September 24, 2025, Steam): "This thrilling free-to-play Collectible Action MMORPG offers the duality of turn-based strategy & real-time action. Experience exciting cross-platform play and embark on an epic quest where numerous stories are waiting to be discovered alongside your five member team. Unite your heroes!"
• Agatha Christie: Death on the Nile (September 25, 2025, Steam): "Death on the Nile is an adventure-detective game, offering a fresh twist on Agatha Christie’s famous story. Set in the lively 1970s, play as Hercule Poirot and detective Jane Royce as they solve two connected mysteries. Dive into a journey filled with intrigue, deception, and unexpected revelations."
• PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC (September 25, 2025, Steam): "PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC modernizes, updates, and enhances the fan favorite 3D Platforming adventure in nearly every way! Venture across PAC-LAND to reclaim the golden fruit and put a stop to the ghosts and their dastardly boss, Spooky!"
• Sonic Racing CrossWorlds (September 25, 2025, Steam): "Race across land, sea, air, space, and time in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn."
• Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (September 25, 2025, Steam): "The story of two protagonists as they rebuild their hometown and seek the hidden truth. Engage in timeline-based command battles and enjoy the easy-to-learn yet deeply engaging synthesis. Plus, take on shop management, explore random dungeons, and more!"
• EA SPORTS FC 26 (September 26, 2025, Steam): "The Club is Yours in EA SPORTS FC™ 26. Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback, Manager Live Challenges that bring fresh storylines to the new season, and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game."
• Hotel Barcelona (September 26, 2025, Steam): "From the creators of DEADLY PREMONITION + NO MORE HEROES. A marshal possessed by a murderer. A hotel full of killers. CHECK IN, WIPE ‘EM OUT."
• Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (September 30, 2025, Steam): "Bring iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy and real-time RPG action. Throw the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob, Katara, Leonardo, and others. Featuring epic battles, dynamic environments, it's an engaging gameplay experience for players of all ages."
