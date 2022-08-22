Xbox players report achievements disappearing due to a new bug

What you need to know

A growing number of Xbox users have reported that many of the achievements they unlocked in Xbox 360 games are disappearing from their profile.

Users report that achievements are still visible when viewed on an Xbox 360 or TrueAchievements.com, but are not displaying on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as on the Xbox app and Xbox.com.

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue or provide details about what's causing it, though it's likely that the bug is a symptom of a partial service outage.

A growing number of Xbox users have recently reported that a significant number of their unlocked achievements have disappeared and are no longer visible on their Xbox profile, with more achievements continuing to vanish over time (Gamerscore is unaffected). Specifically, affected achievements are not displaying on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as the Xbox mobile app, Xbox PC app, and Xbox.com.

Based on player reports as well as our own investigation, the issue only seems to affect achievements unlocked in Xbox 360 games. Note that the missing achievements are still visible when you view your Xbox profile on an Xbox 360 console or on the TrueAchievements website, so they're not gone — they're simply not showing up on modern Xbox systems and services like they're supposed to. This is relieving, although it's still unfortunate that longtime fans can't show off their full achievement history due to the bug.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

It's unclear what specifically is causing this issue, but if we had to guess, it's probably due to a partial service outage with the Xbox network. This has happened before; for example, an outage recently caused Xbox friends lists to disappear, and occasionally, Xbox Live will go down and cause certain parts of the Xbox ecosystem to become temporarily inaccessible.

Microsoft hasn't acknowledged the issue publicly or provided specific details about what's causing the bug yet, nor has it said when users can expect a fix to be deployed. We'll keep an eye out for official communications and update this article whenever Microsoft offers more information or resolves the issue with a hotfix.