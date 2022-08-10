Xbox friends lists disappearing in new Xbox Live bug

What you need to know

Some Xbox users have reported an ongoing Xbox network issue where your friends list may appear empty, when viewed via Xbox consoles or related apps.

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue or deploy a formal fix as of publication, though it appears to be a synonym of an underlying Xbox network outage.

Some Xbox users are reporting their Xbox friends list has been mysteriously wiped in a new bug sweeping Microsoft’s gaming network. The ongoing issue appears to be impacting a subset of Xbox users, not only limited to its Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles but also trickling down to Xbox apps available on other platforms.

There’s no need to worry — your friends haven't abandoned you and your account hasn't been hacked. Various Xbox users have reported an ongoing issue where certain friends may be missing from the friends list, or the entire friends list fails to load. While Microsoft hasn’t formally responded to user complaints, a growing list of users report the bug which first spread on Wednesday.

The bug looks to be a typical symptom of an underlying Xbox outage, impacting various aspects of the service's social features. Microsoft's gaming network is no stranger to outages, with information often relayed via the Xbox Status (opens in new tab) page. We'll update this article upon further updates from Microsoft or the arrival of a fix.

Developing…