Avowed confirmed to have 60 FPS on Xbox Series X

In a recent rapid-fire interview with MinnMax’s Ben Hanson, Avowed game director Carrie Patel answered an astounding 175 questions about the upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. With the game’s February 18, 2025, launch on Xbox Game Pass just around the corner, this interview shed light on many exciting details, including gameplay mechanics, frame rates, and even some cameos. Here's a breakdown of the most intriguing nuggets we got from watching the interview.

Avowed is not fully open-world

The Living Lands are somewhat free to explore, in a certain order... (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

When asked about misconceptions surrounding the game, Patel clarified that Avowed is not a fully open-world RPG but rather an “open-zone” experience. So, what’s the difference? Open-world games allow players to freely roam the entire map, while open-zone games feature distinct areas that players must progress through sequentially.



For example, as we've seen in previews of Avowed, moving from Dawnshore to Emerald Stair will introduce tougher combat scenarios, making it essential to upgrade your armor and weapons before advancing. Exploration-wise, Patel compared the game’s size to The Outer Worlds, and the largest town in Avowed will feature around 100 NPCs to interact with.



Fans of Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity franchise can also look forward to cameos from familiar characters, as both games are set in the same universe.

Frame rates and performance on Xbox

Perhaps the most exciting confirmation was that Avowed will run at up to 60 FPS on Xbox Series X.



While this specific interview only confirmed the Series X performance, leaks reported reported by Insider Gaming suggest that Xbox Series S players will have access to 30 and 40 FPS modes, adding flexibility for those on the smaller console.

New game plus and what to expect for the future

Avowed will include a New Game Plus mode, allowing players to carry their progress into subsequent playthroughs. Additionally, the game will feature a clearly marked “point of no return,” ensuring players don’t accidentally lock themselves out of completing side quests or exploration.

When asked about the potential for a sequel, Patel hinted that choices made in Avowed could carry forward, saying, “Hypothetically, yes.” And while there’s no concrete DLC announcement, she teased the possibility with a coy “maybe.”

Companions and build freedom

One companion is an 'animancer' (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

"You can tell them what to attack, how to attack, and choose what powers to upgrade." Players can dictate their companions’ attack style, upgrade their abilities, and even customize their appearance with skins available in the Premium Edition. This version, priced at $24.99 for Game Pass players wanting to upgrade, also includes five days of early access starting February 13.



Build flexibility was another highlight, with Patel mentioning the ability to dual-wield unique combinations like a wand and pistol. For players wanting a “broken-fun” experience, she hinted that dual-wielding maces would be particularly entertaining.

Dialogue options will be fun and don't be afraid to be evil

Dialogue options in Avowed promise a healthy dose of personality, with Patel teasing, “You can be a pretty sassy little jerk—it’s fun.” Players can even side with the game’s antagonist, confirming the potential for a fully evil playthrough.

Delaying the game means more polish

The game’s delay from 2024 to 2025 gave Obsidian valuable time for polishing. Patel highlighted improvements to difficulty balancing and upgrade costs as some of the benefits of this extra development time.

Full review coming soon on February 13

A few of us on the team are playing Avowed already and will have a full review as well as a bunch of guides coming up to help you in your journey tackling the Dreamscourge, stay tuned!

