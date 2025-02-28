The Living Lands are teeming with secrets in Avowed.

Update 1.2.4 for Avowed is live, with a patch for Obsidian Entertainment's latest role-playing game that fixes some commonly cited issues.

This update specifically targets crashes that players were reporting, as well as removing issues that could cause main story quests to become unfinishable.

There's also a number of smaller bugs being fixes, so you can hopefully say goodbye to watching your companion Kai get stuck in the level geometry.

Bear in mind, there are some spoilers described in the patch notes below, so read at your own risk:

Crashes and Major Issues

Adjusted character settings so that unkillable characters will now respawn if they mysteriously die, preventing blocked quest progression.

Quests and Area Design

Loot piles will no longer be placed in unexpected locations when created while the player is far away. Previously affected saved games will now have the loot pile back where the owning character died.

Players who killed Kostya and destroyed Solace Keep will no longer experience a dropped conversation when speaking with the leaders of the Living Lands during The Siege of Paradis. (Players with affected saves can now simply walk in and out of the meeting space to retrigger the conversation.)

Bounty Masters in Dawnshore, Shatterscarp, and Galawain’s Tusks now correctly allow players to turn in bounties, even if they have acquired more trophy items than expected.

Vemas now allows players to turn in Debt of Blood, even if they had already spoken to him upon returning.

The player will no longer become stuck with no objectives active during An Untimely End.

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in the environment near Dehengen's Cottage.

Enemy loot will no longer disappear if the player killed Ygwulf and the assassins in the Cistern, saved their game, and then reloaded that save.

Ambassador Hylgard can no longer die from drowning in The Strangleroot while following the player, which was preventing him from appearing at the embassy in Paradis.

The player will no longer be blocked from finishing Ancient Soil if Fior mes Iverno becomes inaccessible.

Systems and Gameplay Improvements

Godless chests and sarcophagi now have currency in their loot lists.

Upgrade materials (metal, wood, leather) are now more consistently available across stores in each region.

Upgrade materials now properly refresh when store stock updates.

Autosave frequency has been changed from 5 minutes to 10 minutes by default. (This can still be adjusted in player settings.)

Autosave slots increased from 3 to 5.

The ability Bleeding Cuts now applies Bleed Accumulation more reliably.

Logging into Xbox Network on Steam no longer resets the player's selected language setting.

Kai is now less likely to teleport inside a wall while using Leap of Daring.

Companions now assist in combat more reliably.

Visual and Art Fixes

Militia Guard patrolling Claviger's Landing now has the correct neck texture.

Adjusted health bar position for the enemy Putrid Skeleton Wizard.

Fixed jittering of player hair and armor when afflicted by Poison Accumulation.

Reduced opacity of a water fountain inside Ondra's Temple.

User Interface and Controls

Companion abilities bound to the Quick Slot menu no longer become undone after reloading a save.

Added new settings for controller users to adjust gamepad look acceleration strength and ramp-up time.

Corrected typos in the Encumbrance tutorial and on the Compiling Shaders screen (now correctly states “a few minutes” instead of “a few moments”).

Miscellaneous

Launching Avowed with DirectX 11 is now disabled, as the game does not support it.

One of the best games of the year gets better

I don't get tired of looking at the key art for Avowed. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed is a great game, so I'm glad to see Obsidian Entertainment continuing to stay on top of things and quickly responding to player feedback.

Even if a bug is rare, it sucks to be hit with something that blocks you from completing a quest or playing the way you want.

I really hope we get news later this year that Obsidian is working on story DLC, or even an expansion of some kind. I've had a blast playing Avowed and while I appreciate it having a smaller scope than many other massive RPGs, I wouldn't mind having a bit more of the Living Lands to explore.

Obsidian has grown significantly over the past few years, with the studio now capable of managing multiple teams that each helm different projects.

We should be learning more about The Outer Worlds 2 soon, as that's another Obsidian game that is currently scheduled to launch later in 2025. With Playground Games' Fable delayed to 2026, it's also likely to be the game that (alongside a new Call of Duty) Xbox has to close out the year.

Avowed is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.