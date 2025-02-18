Avowed Ygwulf guide: Should you spare the assassin in An Untimely End quest?

Ygwulf murdered you, but that's not the end of the journey.

Upon entering the city of Paradis after completing the quest Message from Afar in Avowed... you die. You'll get better, though, thanks to a bit of seemingly divine intervention, kicking off the quest An Untimely End. There's a lot to do here, but in the end, a confrontation with your killer awaits, and you'll have some choices to make about whether or not to spare Ygwulf, choices that might be harder than you imagined.

In this Avowed Ygwulf guide, I'll share what you need to know about the mysterious assassin and the consequences of the paths that lie before you.

Disclaimer SPOILERS AHEAD: Since this is a guide, this page is full of spoilers for the Avowed quest An Untimely End with Ygwulf. If you don't want anything spoiled, don't read any further.

Avowed Ygwulf and An Untimely End quest guide

This isn't usually how murder mysteries start. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you revive, you'll be told to check in with the Aedyran ambassador that you rescued (back when you maybe made a deal with the mysterious voice) as well as being asked to visit a Watcher, someone who can help you understand your soul better now that you've been returned from the dead.

Before embarking, note that An Untimely End is a fairly long main quest, with plentiful sub-objectives and steps to complete. It also potentially culminates in some difficult fights, so before you start getting into the bulk of this quest, it's a good idea to cook some food at camp, as well as check and see if you can upgrade any of your equipment. If you don't have the resources to upgrade your gear (or the money to buy new weapons and armor) then you should try exploring the world, taking on side quests and bounties.

Once you get underway, check in with the ambassador. After doing so, Kai will note that you should find a Dwarf tracker by the name of Marius. This sour survivor is one of the four main companions in Avowed, so I'd get Marius before going to see the Watcher, whose home is located outside of the city. After that, you'll have to start tracking down your killer, going first to where you were shot and then visiting an apothecary.

You'll learn the person who killed you is a mystic, meaning you need to visit the Temple of Ondra, as well as check in on the late Claviger's estate. Investigating both of these locations will reveal that your killer's name is Ygwulf, as well as lead you to the secret hideout of a group of rebels allied with Ygwulf. Upon entering the hideout, you'll need to fight your way through, finding notes where Ygwulf expresses his shock at your being alive. Stop when you reach the door below, at which point you should save before proceeding.

There's a lot waiting for you behind that door. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Head through the door, and you'll find Ygwulf and his allies. He wants to talk and explains that he acted because he had a vision of your face. If you talk, he insists it was a unique situation and that he is helping the rebels because the Aedyrans are putting more and more pressure on the Paradisas, with the Steel Garotte acting particularly cruel. He's willing to go peacefully to a trial for his actions but will defend himself if you attack.

Should you attack Ygwulf in Avowed An Untimely End quest? If you attack Ygwulf, you're in for a tough fight. He's a fierce opponent that'll quickly deal damage to you, and he's backed up by rebels equipped with bows and magic. Using ice magic or Marius' abilities to hold him in place is a must, and you'll want to quickly clear the rebels helping him before you get overwhelmed. Killing Ygwulf will reward you with his unique Blackwing armor, a light armor piece that provides bonuses for playing stealthily. You'll also get paid nicely when you report back to the ambassador. Be warned, as Ygwulf's allies will plot revenge and murder Garryck, the Orlan who accompanied you at the start of the game. Choosing to kill Ygwulf will also be referenced in some late-game conversations as an example of harsh justice. Ultimately, whether or not you should attack Ygwulf depends on whether or not you want his gear, if you care about the fate of Garryck, and whether or not you agree with the Paradisan rebel cause.

Prepare for a tough fight. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Should you spare Ygwulf in Avowed An Untimely End quest? If you spare Ygwulf, the rebels will express gratitude and will not kill Garryck in reprisal. He'll also give you some money. Naturally, you'll miss out on acquiring the Blackwing armor set. Choosing to spare Ygwulf will also be referenced in some very late-game conversations as an example of mercy.

You can ask Ygwulf some tough questions. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Should you hand Ygwulf over to the Steel Garrote in Avowed An Untimely End quest? Handing over Ygwulf to the Steel Garrote is the worst option, as you'll miss on being paid by Ygwulf while also missing out on the Blackwing armor. Only choose this option if you're role-playing in full support of Inquisitor Lödwyn, as the rewards are by far the worst of the three paths available.

The Steel Garotte won't be gentle with Ygwulf. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Avowed is a game filled to the brim with decisions and consequences.

In our review of Avowed, writer Zachary Boddy shared that "Avowed makes exploration far more fun than The Outer Worlds did, and its world feels far more complete.

A varied combat system, gorgeous visuals, and an interesting story all help make Avowed one of the most fun RPGs I've played in a long while."

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025, across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox App, and Battle.net. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Anyone preordering the Premium Edition of the game can start playing early on February 13. For more details, consult our Avowed preorder guide.