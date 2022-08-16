Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 digital preorders get one week early campaign access

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available for preorder.

Activision shared that any digital preorders of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get one-week early access to the campaign.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to launch on Oct. 28, while the early access for the campaign would begin on Oct. 20, 2022.

Anyone interested in preordering the next big Call of Duty game will want to consider going digital in order to start playing the story mode early.

Activision shared (opens in new tab) on Tuesday that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 digital preorders will grant early access to the campaign mode, allowing players to hop in as early as Oct. 20, 2022. This bonus isn't limited by platform or what edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a player preorders, as long as it's a digital version of the game.

Per the last intel drop, a Call of Duty NEXT showcase is coming on Sep. 15, which will provide even more information on what players can expect from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as well as giving details on the immediate future of the franchise as a whole.

The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to take place on Oct. 28, 2022 across Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and PS4. All of this comes as Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion, though the purchase is not expected to affect the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in any way.