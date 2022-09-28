EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox

What you need to know

Electronic Arts have announced a new IP in collaboration with Koei Tecmo called Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts is a co-operative, action-hunting game being developed by Omega Force, known mainly for the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

This game is set in a fantasy take on feudal-era Japan, where players will protect the land from giant monsters by hunting them using deadly weapons and ancient technology.

Electronic Arts have recently revealed they are collaborating with Koei Tecmo to produce a new IP called Wild Hearts. Wild Hearts is a Monster Hunter-like action-hunting game coming soon on Feb. 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. This title is being developed by Omega Force, a sub-division of Koei Tecmo, most famous for creating the Dynasty Warriors franchise.

Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a rich fantasy land that resembles feudal-era Japan. This world is currently being terrorized by the Kenomo, a group of giant monsters terraforming the environment with their supernatural powers and killing anything that gets in their way. These beasts include the Deathstalker frost-wolves , overgrown wild boars called Kingtusk, plant-infested rats, fire-breathing gorillas named Lavabacks, and much more.

Players take on the role of hunters tasked with fighting back these monstrosities and restoring the balance of nature within Azuma. To hunt these savage creatures, players will wield a large arsenal of lethal weapons and utilize ancient technology called Karakuri. These special, mysterious devices can grant players tactical advantages in battle, like building defensive turrets or traps to immobilize their prey.

Players can challenge the Kenomo alone or with their friends in three-player groups in online co-op with crossplay support across all platforms. This game will be Koei Tecmo's second into the action-hunter genre, as they dabbled into it before with the Toukiden franchise. A series of similar games where players hunt down giant monsters inspired by Japanese mythology. Will this upcoming Xbox title be able to stand alongside the likes of Capcom's mega-hit Monster Hunter series? And will it join the Xbox's vaunted Xbox Game Pass library? Only time will time.

Wild Hearts is set to launch on Feb. 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Stay tuned for more info, as an extended gameplay trailer on Wild Hearts will go live on Oct. 5, 2022.