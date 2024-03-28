I hate the idea of an all-digital Xbox Series X, but if it gets one thing right, it'll still be a winner

The recent leaks of a white, all-digital Xbox Series X aren't the first we've heard of such a device. And while I'm usually a sucker for a white paint job on a console, this one does absolutely nothing for me.

It's because I'm old. I like the disc drive on my current Xbox Series X, just like I've enjoyed the disc drive on all my previous consoles. I like buying physical copies of games, I like having a collection, and sometimes, it's even the only way to buy an older game like the first Forza Horizon which has long been removed from the digital store.

However, I have tried the all-digital console lifestyle, too, and my son is currently living it with his Xbox Series S. While this new box does less than nothing for me, I still think it could be a winner if it gets one thing right.

The price.

I bought a digital PS5 because it was significantly cheaper

Sony had a significant discount on the digital PS5, Microsoft needs to do the same. (Image credit: Future)

While I no longer own a PS5 (I simply wasn't using it), when it launched I bought it day one. Just as I did with the Xbox Series X. Ah the memories, working around government-imposed pandemic restrictions on retail stores, booking a slot and collecting it essentially on the street.

Going against all of my own preferences (and a substantial PS4 collection), I bought the digital-only version of the PS5. I did this entirely because it was, if memory serves, £90 cheaper than the one with the disc drive. As I knew it would be a secondary console to my Xbox Series X, the idea of paying this much less for 95% of the same console was appealing.

This is why the price of an all-digital Xbox Series X will be crucial. If we're looking at Sony as the example, then we'd be looking for something around the $400 mark or just above for the same console without a drive. Of course, I have no information on how much it may actually cost, but it's important, and it needs to be a significant saving to make it make sense.

This immediately makes the Xbox Series X even more appealing, and who knows, to space out the difference between the Series S and Series X, the former could also see some discounts. The 1TB Xbox Series S is at $349, so if we were to get a cheaper discless Series X, I'd like to see that dropped as well.

Game Pass is the killer feature

The leaked, white, all-digital Xbox Series X. (Image credit: eXputer)

Xbox is no longer alone in offering an attractive subscription service with games to play at no extra cost, but it's still easily the best in class. Without a disc drive, it immediately comes into focus as the best value way to play games on such a console.

My love affair with the digital PS5 came crashing down because I just hated paying full price for pretty much all of the games I wanted to buy. With discs, you can always get a discount somewhere, and on older games, an even bigger one. But I also owned it before the current Sony subscription model came into play, hence barely using it and selling it on.

Xbox Game Pass always has something good to play, and it often gets some day one bangers, too. Look at the recent smash hit, Palworld. To its credit, the Xbox Store does have regular deals on games, and often they're pretty good, but it's still not my favorite way to buy games. Again, I'm old. I like my collection.

The Series S is a great console for families already when paired up with Game Pass. My son's console is about 75% filled with games from the service versus games we've actually bought, but there's no denying the Series X is just better. If this digital console can hit the right price point, especially for parents, then it will be a winner. Even if I don't want one anywhere near me.