Microsoft Flight Simulator crosses 10 million players on Xbox and PC
The game first launched in 2020 on PC, with an Xbox launch following in 2021.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator was developed by Asobo Studio and published by Xbox Game Studios.
- After first launching on PC in 2020, an Xbox Series X|S version was released in 2021.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator has crossed 10 million players so far.
Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios' piloting simulator has reached a new milestone of players.
Microsoft Flight Simulator has crossed 10 million players so far, as shared via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) on Wednesday. This is up from the last milestone of 2 million players, which Microsoft Flight Simulator reached back in December 2020. The game was first released for PC on Aug 17, 20202, with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game launching on July 27, 2021.
As of right now, Microsoft Flight Simulator remains the only current-generation exclusive Xbox first-party title, though this is set to rapidly change in 2023 with the launch of upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport, all of which are being built exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC, though Xbox One owners can still access them through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
This shift will also see an increase in the prices of new Xbox first-party games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with the aforementioned games launching at $70 instead of $60. Naturally, all of these games will be launching in Xbox Game Pass.
