Microsoft has launched a website to explain its Activision Blizzard acquisition

What you need to know

Microsoft creates a dedicated webpage for its ongoing Activision Blizzard acquisition for $68.7 billion.

The website provides updates, quotes, and charts related to the deal.

The European Commission has a deadline to approve the acquisition or launch a further investigation into the deal by Nov. 8.

Microsoft has dedicated a section of the company's website solely on information about its upcoming Activision Blizzard acquisition and explains why the deal would be beneficial to everyone.

The website (opens in new tab) contains a collection of updates from the company regarding the acquisition, quotes from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, charts detailing the history gaming revenue and the market, and a table listing the benefits of the acquisition.

Microsoft says the deal would benefit players through "more games on more devices including Xbox, PlayStation, phones, and online," and more alternatives on how games are purchased and accessed. The company also argues it would benefit game creators with "better revenue and fair marketplace rules" and "greater flexibility in payment systems," while the game industry would benefit from more competition with Sony, Nintendo, and mobile.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The push for Microsoft to publicly inform the Activision Blizzard acquisition in a more positive light comes as the deal is currently under examination by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that the deal would reduce competition, while the European Commission has until Nov. 8 to approve the deal or investigate further.

Microsoft had announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard earlier this year for $68.7 billion, and faces regulatory reviews in several counties. If the deal goes through, Microsoft would gain developers and games under Activision, Blizzard, and King.

That includes major franchises such as World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, and Call of Duty. The acquisition of the latter series has been disputed by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, who called Microsoft's agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms "inadequate."