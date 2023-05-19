Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard reportedly approved in China

What you need to know

Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

The deal has been challenged in the U.S. and the U.K, while being approved by a number of other countries, including all of the EU.

China has reportedly given the deal unconditional approval.

Just a few days after receiving a much-needed burst of adrenaline, it appears there's more good news for Microsoft in its pursuit of purchasing Activision Blizzard.

According to an update from DealReporter (via SeekingAlpha), Microsoft's deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has been approved in China by the State Administration for Market Regulation. DealReporter sources indicate the that the deal was granted "unconditional approval" though there's no other details at this time.

If true, this news comes on the back of Microsoft recently gaining approval from the European Commission, which came with some restrictions focused around Cloud gaming. The European regulator sought to ensure that Cloud gaming users can get a free license to stream any Activision Blizzard games that.

Microsoft has also received clearance in a number of other countries such as Japan and Brazil. Meanwhile, the $69 billion purchase is seeing major pushback from the FTC in the U.S. and the CMA in the U.K, with both regulators seeking to stop the deal from happening.

Microsoft is currently filing an appeal in the U.K. to contest the regulatory block, and will be arguing against the FTC in court.

Windows Central's take

DealReporter is extremely trustworthy, so this is almost certainly true. If it pans out, that means that two of the world's biggest regulators are clearing the deal, and two are trying to stop. Where we go from here is anyone's guess, but Microsoft's clearly not out of the fight yet.