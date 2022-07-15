Mojang Studios says Minecraft Legends is about telling a story that may not be true

What you need to know

Minecraft Legends is an upcoming "action strategy" title that's being co-developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive.

In a new video, some of the developers talk about the inspiration for Minecraft Legends, and how it's meant to represent the myths and fables told in the Minecraft universe.

Minecraft Legends is scheduled to launch at some point in the first half of 2023.

Minecraft Legends tells a story of heroics set in the Minecraft world, but according to the developers, it's not strictly true or false.

In the first Minecraft Legends developer diary, Mojang Studios talked about aspects of how the ideas for Minecraft Legends came together, including how the game's story of a hero saving the world from Piglings with the help of allied Mobs isn't necessarily true or false.

Instead, the developers compare it to the fables and myths parents tell children about the places they came from and live in. Portions of it might be partially true, but embellishment may also be taking place the more time goes on. You can watch the full developer diary below:

The developers also noted that Minecraft Legends has been in development since 2018 with teams at Mojang Studios in Stockholm, Sweden and Redmond, Washington. The studio also partnered with Blackbird Interactive to co-develop the game, pulling from Blackbird Interactive's experience with strategy titles like Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.

Minecraft Legends is currently slated to launch at some point in the first half of 2023 across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Like all first-party Xbox games, it'll also launch day one into Xbox Game Pass. We've noted that this kind of new game presents a challenge for Mojang Studios, but we're eager to see how it turns out.