NASA's Artemis II photos will give your Xbox dashboard a serious glow-up, and I didn't even know you could do this
News
By Richard Devine published
Turns out there's at least one good reason to use Microsoft Edge on the Xbox console after all.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Turns out there's at least one good reason to use Microsoft Edge on the Xbox console after all.