NASA's Artemis II photos will give your Xbox dashboard a serious glow-up, and I didn't even know you could do this

News
By published

Turns out there's at least one good reason to use Microsoft Edge on the Xbox console after all.

A screenshot of the Xbox dashboard with a photo of Earthset from the NASA Artemis II mission as the background.
I didn't even know you could do this, but how good does this image from the Artemis II mission look as an Xbox background?! (Image credit: Windows Central)