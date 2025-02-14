Obsidian's Avowed is off to a strong start as it claims the top spot on Steam in the US

Avowed hasn't fully launched yet, but it's the best-selling game on Steam in the U.S. right now.

It's still early, but Xbox Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed is already off to a strong start in sales. At the time I'm writing this, Avowed is the best-selling game on Steam in the U.S, and it's in the top five best sellers for Steam globally. Naturally, that doesn't include anyone playing Avowed on PC through Blizzard's Battle.net service or via the Xbox app on PC. It also obviously doesn't include anyone playing on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Avowed is currently only available for anyone buying the Premium Edition on Steam, though Xbox Game Pass users can buy the Premium Upgrade separately and play early that way. This has been an increasing trend with Xbox first-party games over the last couple of years, and it's set to continue in 2025 with Compulsion Games' South of Midnight and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Avowed is a strong return to the world of Eora

Obviously this is just early information, and we'll need to wait for more data from firms like Circana in order to get better idea of this game is doing. Still, I'm really happy to see Avowed off to a strong start. Obsidian Entertainment is a storied role-playing game (RPG) developer for good reason, and I'd like to see the team be even more successful in the future.

I'm currently having a blast playing Avowed, and the combat really sings if you mix-and-match spells with different weapons. Once I roll credits I'm immediately going to create a new character to make some different decisions and try new weapons, something I almost never do after playing RPGs.

If you've been on the fence about trying it out, I encourage you to read our Avowed review, where my colleague Zachary Boddy shared that "Returning to the world of Eora from an all-new perspective has provided dozens of hours of joy, and my path through The Living Lands has been paved with endless exploration, colorful combat, delightful discussions, and tantalizing tales. Avowed is just fun, and it's one of the most memorable first-party Xbox games I've played in the last year, alongside Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."

Avowed launches on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox App, and Battle.net. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone preordering the Premium Edition of the game can start playing early on February 13. For more details, consult our Avowed preorder guide.

