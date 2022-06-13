Resident Evil Village gets third-person mode, playable Lady Dimitrescu, and story DLC

What you need to know

Resident Evil Village first launched back in May 2021. Capcom stated shortly after launch that it was working on DLC, but months went by without any update.

During the June 2022 Capcom Showcase, the developers shared that Resident Evil Village is getting a third-person mode, new characters in Mercenaries (including Lady Dimitrescu) and story DLC called Shadows of Rose.

The new DLC is set to launch on Oct. 28, 2022, and will be available in the Winters Expansion DLC, or bundled with the game in a Gold Edition

At the June 2022 Capcom Showcase, the publisher and developer finally delivered on the long-awaited DLC for its last mainline Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil Village, which launched on May 7, 2021, is getting a variety of DLC, as originally promised by Capcom a year ago. The DLC announced during the Capcom Showcase includes a third-person mode, bringing the gameplay in line with that of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

There's also new support coming for the Mercenaries mode, with new playable characters: Christ Redfield, Heisenberg, and Lady Dimitrescu.

Finally, Capcom shared that some story DLC is in the works. Titled Shadows of Rose, the DLC stars Ethan's daughter Rose, years after the events of the game. Rose is drawn into conflicts in the center of her mind, facing threats from enemies and the world around her.

All of this DLC is available in the Winters Expansion DLC (via PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab)), which is bundled in the newly-announced Gold Edition. The DLC and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition are slated to launch on Oct. 28, 2022, alongside the long-delayed RE:Verse multiplayer title, which was originally meant to arrive alongside the initial launch of Resident Evil Village.

Capcom is also currently working on a version of Resident Evil Village designed for PS VR2. While this doesn't have a release date, PS VR2 is currently expected to launch at some point in 2023.