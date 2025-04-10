Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard has been a story of ups and downs to some degree. We got Call of Duty in Xbox Game Pass, we've seen World of Warcraft begin to thrive again with greater creative freedom, and I have it on good authority that some very loved, dormant Activision-Blizzard IP are slated for a come back ... more about that another time.

It hasn't all been good news, though. Microsoft closed studios like Tango Gameworks, many staffers saw layoffs, and Microsoft also gave up on Xbox exclusive games in a sprint to pay for the mammoth cost of Activision-Blizzard.

One "happy ending" was that of Toys for Bob, the beloved studio with decades of history, known for games like Spyro the Dragon, Skylanders, and the recent Crash Bandicoot remakes and sequels for Activision.

In recent years, Toys for Bob had been tasked to contribute to the massive effort that is Call of Duty's annualization, leaving some of its own projects and franchises a little under-served. The studio had been working remotely for a few years, and following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, the studio sought its independence. Xbox granted it.

A new interview by CanadianGuyEh (CGE) on YouTube with Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director at Toys for Bob, sheds light on how the studio has been handling its freedom. By all accounts, it seems the answer is "very well."

*EXCLUSIVE* Anniversary Update From TOYS FOR BOB - YouTube Watch On

Toys for Bob is known to be collaborating with Xbox on their first game since going indie, with many hints suggesting it could almost certainly going to be a new entry in the Spyro the Dragon canon — although it could be something else entirely. To that end, Yan said that they "can't spill the beans just yet," but emphasized that the game's development is going well.

"I will say that we're very much in the thick of development. The team is very thrilled about how the experience is shaping up. This game is big and ambitious and pushes our craft to new heights." The team clarified that it will share more when "the time is right."

Tantalizingly for fans of a certain bear and bird, Paul Yan said the team would be eager to tackle a franchise long dormant, long missed by many Xbox and Nintendo fans alike. When CGE asked which studio Toys for Bob would love to work more with, Yan offered a scenario we certainly hope Xbox is listening to.

"One company we'd like to work with is one we're already working with — Team Xbox! They've been a great partner and they also have a very interesting roster of characters that Toys for Bob could have a lot of fun with. The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind — I think we can all agree Banjo's been hibernating long enough, right?"

Xbox lead Phil Spencer previously said "we hear you" referring to Banjo-Kazooie in previous comments. So far, a game has yet to materialize, with the last entry in the franchise emerging back in 2008. Smash Bros fans broke the internet (or, at least Twitter) when Nintendo and Microsoft revealed Banjo-Kazooie for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

Be sure to check out the full interview above for more details, and let us know in the comments if you agree with us that Toys for Bob would be the perfect studio to tackle a new.