Former Xbox studio Tango Gameworks and 'Hi-Fi Rush' have been acquired by PUBG's Krafton Inc, saving it from closure

A few months ago, Microsoft announced plans to close Xbox studio Tango Gameworks, its only Japanese-based team, as part of a round of cost cutting measures.

Tango Gameworks was known for titles like Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within, as well as recent break-out hit Hi-Fi Rush.

Krafton Inc. publishes mega-franchise battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and has been expanding to other regions and exploring new game franchises as of late.

Krafton Inc. announced today that it has acquired Tango Gameworks as well as the Hi-Fi Rush IP, saving the team from closure.

Krafton Inc. says it intends to support Tango in the "further development" of the Hi-Fi Rush IP.

Tango Gameworks will live on, as Microsoft has reached an agreement with publisher Krafton to maintain the studio. Krafton Inc, known for games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has fully acquired Tango Gameworks from Xbox, as well as the the rights to recent action hit Hi-Fi Rush.

Microsoft announced that it would close Tango Gameworks earlier this year, as part of a round of layoffs that saw a few other Xbox game studios closed. Tango was known for games like the aforementioned high-octane rhythm-brawler Hi-Fi Rush, as well as survival horror franchise The Evil Within. Tango was initially established in 2010 by Shinji Mikami of Resident Evil fame, with the studio coming across to Microsoft as part of the ZeniMax acquisition.

Krafton Inc. shared a press release detailing its plans for Tango Gameworks, as well as the future of the Hi-Fi Rush franchise.

"Krafton Inc today welcomed the talented people of Tango Gameworks to their team, marking a exciting moment in the company's global expansion and its first significant investment in the Japanese video game market," the press release reads. "This strategic move will include the rights to Tango Gameworks' acclaimed IP, Hi-Fi RUSH."

Krafton continued, "As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects. KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans."

The fact Hi-Fi Rush is heading across also heavily suggests that a sequel will most likely emerge from the partnership. However, franchises like Ghostwire: Tokyo, and The Evil Within will remain with Microsoft, at least for now. Both Krafton and Microsoft emphasized that there will be no impact on the existing catalog of games, which will remain available in Xbox Game Pass and other storefronts they're presently on.

In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson shared the following: "We’re working with Krafton to enable the team at Tango Gameworks to continue to build games together and we look forward to playing their next great game. There will be no impact to the existing catalog of Tango games."

A new beginning for Tango Gameworks

Hi-Fi Rush is a fantastic action game well worth checking out. (Image credit: Tango Gameworks)

It's a potential new beginning for Tango Gameworks, as well as fans of Hi-Fi Rush. Tango Gameworks surprised Xbox fans early last year with Hi-Fi Rush, which shadow dropped out of nowhere straight into Xbox Game Pass. At the time, Microsoft described it as a success, but broad swaths of cost cutting measures earlier in 2024 led to Tango's untimely shuttering.

For Krafton to step in and give the studio a new lease on life is incredibly exciting and dare I say uplifting. It'll be interesting to see where it all goes from here. It's nice to get at least one happy ending in a year that has been dominated by layoffs across all of entertainment and tech.

Perhaps if we get really lucky, Microsoft will let Tango Gameworks have a stab at a new entry in The Evil Within franchise too some day, if Tango wants to of course. For now, I'm just happy that the studio will get another chance to thrive in what has become an increasingly competitive, and tough industry.

Long may Tango survive, and long may it thrive.