It's a good day to be a Hi-Fi RUSH fan... and an even better day if you're about to become one.

One of the greatest video games released in 2023 was actually one of the first titles to drop that year, and it remained my favorite even after completing over 50 new games. For a while, though, it seemed like both the studio responsible for this masterpiece and the franchise itself were doomed to die. I'm talking about action-packed rhythm-brawler Hi-Fi RUSH, of course, but my prayers have been answered.

The Hi-Fi RUSH team have found a new home and the series has a fresh future! That means we can get more Hi-Fi RUSH awesomeness in the future, and it also means that now is the perfect time to add this game to your playlist—I mean, library. Hi-Fi RUSH is only $7.89 at CDKeys (PC, Steam), a ridiculously great price for one of the best games you'll ever play.

Hi-Fi RUSH | was $29.99 now $7.89 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) This surprise masterpiece from Tango Gameworks is a gorgeous, action-packed rhythm-brawler filled with amazing music, wonderful worldbuilding, and an engaging cast of original characters. Now, Hi-Fi RUSH 2 is looking very likely, making it a great time to play the first.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Fresh life for one of the best new IPs in years

I will never stop singing this game's praises. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Hi-Fi RUSH was one of the most refreshing, surprising, and engaging new releases from Xbox in years, and it set the tone for the quality of games to expect out of 2023. When Microsoft announced that Tango Gameworks, the Japanese studio behind Hi-Fi RUSH, was a part of a series of closures, I was far from the only one absolutely devastated by the news. The industry was casting even more talent into the wind, and players were losing the potential for a Hi-Fi RUSH sequel.

Now, we've been given a ray of hope and Hi-Fi RUSH has been given a new lease on life. Tango Gameworks has officially been acquired from Xbox by publisher Krafton, along with the Hi-Fi RUSH IP. This does mean that The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo franchises still remain with Xbox (and without a home), but at least Tango is getting another chance to build Hi-Fi RUSH into something truly special. Ideally Tango never would've been in danger of being shut down in the first place, but I am still absolutely celebrating this announcement.

No one should be surprised by that, either. In my Hi-Fi RUSH review, I heaped praise on the unique rhythm-brawler for its breathtaking Cel-shaded visuals and spectacular art design, the accessible and approachable rhythm-based action gameplay, and the surprisingly heartfelt story supported by a cast of amazing and believable characters. I named it my game of the year for 2023, and I still consider being able to interview Hi-Fi RUSH's game director, John Johanas, to be one of the highlights of my career.

It's one of the best Xbox games in many years, and now a follow-up has been all but confirmed thanks to Tango Gameworks' new home. It'll be a long while before we actually see the game, and I'll definitely be impatient waiting for it, but I'm confident it'll be worth it. Of course, this is also a great time to experience the first Hi-Fi RUSH if you haven't already, seeing as we now know the franchise isn't being left in the dirt. It definitely helps that Hi-Fi RUSH is only $7.89 at CDKeys (PC, Steam), a ridiculously great price for one of the best games you're bound to play this year.

Can I trust CDKeys? Yes, you can trust CDKeys. This online-only retailer does appear at first glance like other shady and unreliable sources for digital keys, but CDKeys has a trustworthy reputation built up over years by the company's transparency, customer-forward policies, and positive reviews. Many members of Windows Central have used CDKeys in the past with no issue. If you want to read more about CDKeys, including where the retailer sources its keys and more, you can check out our in-depth CDKeys FAQ.