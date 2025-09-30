Bethesda and Xbox's Oblivion Remastered is getting a physical deluxe edition in October — and it's only $40
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered launched digitally back in April, and now a physical deluxe version is coming on October 13.
One of the year's biggest games is finally getting a physical edition, with Bethesda and Xbox's Oblivion Remastered coming to discs.
The official Bethesda Game Studios Bluesky account shared the news on Monday, announcing the physical edition of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered through a fun mock-up, showing it as an item in a player's in-game inventory.
When you've cleared two goblin caves, an underwater shipwreck, and the entire town of Hackdirt, and you still can't remember where you picked this item up. 🤔— @elderscrolls.bethesdastudios.com (@elderscrolls.bethesdastudios.com.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T09:45:32.826Z
The physical deluxe edition of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is set to launch on Oct. 13, 2025. Preorder listings are now available on Amazon, and you can buy it for Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Bear in mind that you'll obviously need a console with a disc drive.
Oblivion was brought to modern platforms earlier this year, and now, you can grab a physical version. This deluxe edition of the game packs in a digital soundtrack and artbook, as well as additional armor and weapons.
Buy from: Amazon (Xbox Series X) | Amazon (PlayStation 5)
Developed by Virtuos with oversight from Bethesda Game Studios, Oblivion Remastered brings back Bethesda's 2006 role-playing game, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, with new visuals rendered in Unreal Engine 5, sitting on top of the original game. The game launched digitally back in April across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.
The remaster also includes a number of other improvements, with better-feeling combat, accessibility options, and more. It's been extremely popular, reaching over 9 million players and becoming the second best-selling game of the year in the U.S, as of July 2025, per analytics firm Circana.
In my review of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, I wrote that "I appreciate this game's authenticity to what Oblivion is at its core, keeping everything that mattered (including a fair number of shenanigans) while updating it to be more palatable and accessible on modern hardware."
I hope this physical version includes the game on the disc
While it's great to see this game getting a dedicated physical release for those players who still prefer to buy physical games, I do hope this is a proper release, with the game actually on the disc.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
An increasing number of physical game launches in recent years don't actually have much of the game data on the disc, effectively making it a decorative coaster used for a license check to download and play the rest of the game.
This is more understandable in some cases than others, but it's particularly irksome and inexcusable with single-player titles. I'm crossing my fingers that Oblivion Remastered is actually going to include the full game on the disc, especially since it's coming months after the game's digital launch.
I'm not personally much of a physical collector, and I'm sympathetic to developers when it comes to how games change over time. Patches, updates, downloadable content; if these come after a game's initial physical launch, they can't possibly be included on the disc.
It's why I've argued for some time that in most cases, a physical edition coming after the digital release makes more sense. Players who do still want a physical game deserve to get a proper version with everything possible included.
As an aside, if you haven't bought Oblivion Remastered yet, this is a great deal, as it's $20 less than the price of the Deluxe Edition when it first launched back in April.
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party title, it's also available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
