This short, beautiful Xbox indie game costs less than $10 — And I love it

I play a lot of video games. After all, it's not just my job... It's also one of my favorite personal hobbies. I make a point of alternating game genres, franchises, and lengths to keep things interesting, so I'm never 100% certain what I'll be playing next. Over the last weekend, I impulsively took a short break from my latest attempt to finish The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to play a new game I had just added to my library.

Less than two hours later, my emotions reeling, I rolled the credits on When the Past was Around. It's a straightforward point-and-click puzzle-adventure game, but it clads itself in a stunning art style, a moving soundtrack, and a heartfelt story of losing our passion, finding love, suffering loss, and the arduous journey to reclaim ourselves. When the Past was Around is only $8.49 at the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC; if the above description piqued your interest, go buy and play this game.

A brief adventure of passion, love, and heartbreak

Eda has avoided letting the past out of its gilded cage, but she can't avoid it forever. (Image credit: Chorus Worldwide Games | Xbox)

Eda is a young woman with a complicated past. Her childhood was written in sheet music, with a passion for the violin starting at an early age. As she grew up, though, Eda steadily lost interest in the violin and became disimpassioned as an adult. It wasn't until Eda heard the captivating music of a mysterious man, symbolized as The Owl, that she began to recapture her passion for music through the medium of love.

When the Past was Around is a short game. There are five chapters and a prologue, each focusing on a different aspect of Eda's life and her relationship with The Owl. Playing through the entire game and finding all the secrets and 100% of the Achievements (an easy 1,000 Gamerscore for hunters) should only take around two hours or less. Being so short, I won't spend too much time discussing this game. I believe it should all be experienced rather than learned.

When the Past was Around is a perfect way to spend an afternoon, provided you're prepared to get emotional.

The game, developed by Mojiken Studio and Toge Productions, explores Eda's past. She is again lost, mired in crippling grief and heartbreak that has stripped her of her joy and passion. Note by sorrowful note, you will follow the song of Eda's past and help her find herself in the aftermath of The Owl's life. Bittersweet memories wrapped in pain are all Eda has left, and she must discover a way to rekindle her passion and find a new reason to keep moving forward.

When the Past was Around features plenty of symbolism, but its story is still easy to understand and is highly effective at drawing out your emotions. As the credits rolled behind the game's final scene, I admit I had difficulty reading any of the names. Gameplay-wise, When the Past was Around is a point-and-click puzzle-adventure game, meaning each scene will feature a variety of puzzles you must solve by exploring the environments and piecing things together. It's simple but engaging, with interesting puzzles elevated by the genuinely incredible, hand-drawn art that brings the game and its story to life.

An easy recommendation for less than $10

Through her passion and her bittersweet memories, Eda seeks to reclaim music in her life. (Image credit: Chorus Worldwide Games | Xbox)

When the Past was Around costs just $8.49 for Xbox and PC, and I love it. It's an easy recommendation, especially if you love point-and-click adventure games or emotional narratives. When the Past was Around isn't particularly ambitious in its scale or scope. Still, its story of grief and one woman's journey to healing is beautiful and relatable for anyone who has experienced loss. If you have $10 and a few hours to spare, When the Past was Around is an excellent way to spend both.

There's also an excellent chance you have When the Past was Around already in your library. If you participated in the now-ending Xbox Games with Gold program, When the Past was Around was offered during the second half of July 2023. Even if you didn't get it then, When the Past was Around counts among the best Xbox games in the genre, and it's easily worth the less than $10 required to add it to your library permanently. Now it's time for me to return to The Witcher 3. I have more things to do in Skellige.