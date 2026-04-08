Xbox is finally giving Achievements a huge update with several new features — “We stood up a dedicated team to focus on fan feedback”
News
By Brendan Lowry published
At long last, Xbox’s Achievements system is getting some big upgrades.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
At long last, Xbox’s Achievements system is getting some big upgrades.