Xbox announces new repair options for Xbox consoles, including first officially authorized third-party repair stores

Microsoft is expanding Xbox Series X|S console repair options in a bid to promote sustainability and reduced waste. As shared via Xbox Wire on Wednesday, the company is now expanding its repairability program by partnering with uBreakiFix by Asurion, which will become the first Xbox Authorized Service Provider.

This means that players can now take their Xbox Series X|S consoles to be serviced at any of these hundreds of stores in the U.S, instead of being required to contact Microsoft directly, even if you're no longer covered by your console's warranty. Naturally, this includes repairs for the three most recent Xbox Series X|S console models: The 2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy Special Edition, the 1TB Digital Xbox Series X, and the 1TB white Xbox Series S.

This program is slated to roll out starting on Jan. 20, 2025, though Microsoft recommends contacting your local uBreakiFix to ensure they're now taking part. This also comes as Microsoft recently expanded its partnership with iFixit, allowing users to buy Xbox Series X|S console replacement parts and repair tools.

While controller repair parts were previously available directly from Microsoft, players will now be able to buy console repair parts, expanding the options players have when choosing how to repair their systems.

The Xbox teams at Microsoft are making strides in reducing their carbon footprint, while also promoting sustainability and reusability through actions like controllers built with recycled materials. Microsoft is publicly committed to being carbon neutral and water positive by 2030, a goal that's been made exponentially harder by the company's investments into artificial intelligence platforms.

More immediately, Microsoft is also pledging to get rid of all single-use plastics in packaging materials. To that end, the three latest Xbox Series X|S console options are now packed using paper and fiber-based materials. Microsoft also gives developers tools to better monitor energy efficiency in game development through the Xbox Sustainability Toolkit, which is being used by first-party studios right now.

You can find additional updates on Xbox's environmental goals and actions taken at Xbox.com/sustainability.

Better Right to Repair support is great news

While many tech companies have gone as far out of their way as possible to make non-proprietary repairs difficult or impossible, I'm happy to see Microsoft taking a different approach.

Allowing users to directly buy replacement parts was already great, but adding third-party shops as official repair options is a big win. Obviously, I'd like to see this expanded outside of the U.S, as well as support for other repair shops, but it had to start somewhere.

Personally, I'm a huge proponent of Right to Repair and learning how to fix electronics by yourself where possible. I completely understand that can be intimidating for people who are worried about learning or don't want to risk making a mistake, so having third-party shops licensed to repair consoles is another great option.