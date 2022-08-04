An AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU was spotted running with speedy DDR5-6400 RAM

What you need to know

A CPU-Z screenshot of what appears to be an AMD-based PC running 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM appeared recently on video sharing site Bilibili.

The leaked screenshot, which has since been deleted, appears to have come from noted overclocker TOPPC.

Twitter user HXL nabbed the screenshot and shared it further, noting that the PC is running an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU based on the Zen 4 "Raphael" architecture.

A screenshot of a blurry CPU-Z readout recently made an appearance on the Bilibili video sharing website, rumored to be posted by noted overclocker TOPPC. That's not a huge deal on its own, but Twitter user HXL managed to grab the screenshot before it was deleted, further noting that the readout is coming from a PC using AMD's under-wraps Ryzen 7000 processor. If that's indeed true, we have a first look at a Raphael CPU's memory ability in the wild.

AMD Raphael DDR5 64GB 6400MT/s CL32Source: Toppchttps://t.co/A5NKXux86k pic.twitter.com/1GCJARvqxzAugust 2, 2022 See more

The screenshot shows that there's 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM (3,202.7 DRAM frequency) installed in the system, with CL-32-38-38-96-134 timings. It's important to note that the screenshot does not show any information about the rest of the PC, including the motherboard or actual processor. We don't know what sort of RAM is being used here, and we don't know if it's been overclocked. We do know that Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs top out at DDR5-4800 RAM support.

Why does this suggest Ryzen 7000? Twitter user HXL noted the tRC Bank Cycle Time shown in the screenshot shows up when testing AMD systems, while a tRFC reading is given when testing Intel systems. The leak was further promoted by Twitter user @GoFlying8, noting that this is indeed an AMD system; an NDA stopped them from sharing any more information.

Everything we know so far about AMD Ryzen 7000 doesn't take too much time to read through. We do know that it's using the fourth generation of AMD's architecture, called Zen 4, with a 5nm TMSC process. We can't wait to see what the future holds for Team Red as their new CPUs make their way into the best laptop and desktop PCs.