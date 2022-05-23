ASUS reveals ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme AM5 motherboard

What you need to know

ASUS reveals their brand new AM5 socket motherboard, the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme with a focus on overclocking and cooling.

AniMe Matrix LED displays custom animations, and RGB headers support synchronized LED strips.

Total of five M.2 slots with up to four in PCIe 5.0 x4 mode.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 header supports Quick Charge 4+.

Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for modern graphics cards.

DDR5 RAM slots with overclocking support.

ASUS announced details for its latest ROG motherboard, the Crosshair X670E Extreme. The first in a range of new boards, with ASUS announcing more soon, this eATX board is designed for PC gamers with overclocking in mind, thanks to VRMs with 20+2 power stages and large, stylish heatsinks. ProCool II power connectors provide the best contact with PSU connections, paired with MicroFine alloy chokes and black metallic capacitors, improving heat dissipation and increasing durability.

Featuring the new X670 chipset with an AM5 socket, the Crosshair X670E Extreme supports recently-detailed AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs and the latest graphics cards in its two PCI 5.0 x16 lanes. Extending to storage, up to four of its potential five M.2 slots can run in PCIe 5.0 x4 mode, with its Q-Latch system replacing screws and making for an easy installation. Four Q-DIMM memory slots also feature latches to help with fitting the latest DDR5 RAM.

Onboard Wi-Fi 6E supports the 6GHz wireless band, compatible with the latest Wi-Fi routers and a Marvell AQtion 10Gb Ethernet port sits alongside an Intel 2.5Gb port for the fastest wired connections. Audio options on the Crosshair X670E Extreme include SupremeFX 7.1 surround sound support with integrated and operational amplifiers. Premium parts with interference shielding and an ESS ES9218PQ quad DAC supply sound with a 130 dB signal-to-noise ratio, perfect for audiophiles.

Rounding off the feature set is the AniME Matrix LED display, showing customized retro-style animations. Paired with an under-glow on the board's right side, the Crosshair X670E Extreme features an AURA RGB header, an addressable Gen 2 header, and a six-pin ARGB Gen 2 header which supports two additional headers for connecting RGB LED strips, synchronized with compatible Aura Sync hardware.

At least two more ROG boards are expected to be announced soon (via ASUS) and more in other ranges, too. The ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme boasts support for next-generation hardware and will likely compare to some of the best motherboards available in the coming months.