What graphics card do YOU have in your PC and why? — Weekend discussion 💬

An ASRock Phantom Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU inside one of our builds.

Greetings, Windows Central readers. I hope you're having a great day; it's the weekend, after all.

The Windows Central team has been having a lot of fun reading and responding to your comments in our awesome new comments system, and I'd like to take advantage to ask YOU a question.

What graphics card do you have in your PC and why?

It's so far been a busy 2025 for anyone who follows graphics card (GPU) news.

NVIDIA revealed its new "Blackwell" generation of RTX 50-series GPUs at CES 2025 in January, and in the following months, it launched the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070.

AMD played the waiting game, pulling its Radeon RX 9000 "RDNA 4" CES presentation at the last moment.

We finally got an official RDNA 4 announcement on February 28, and the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 launched on March 6, 2025.

I can't forget about Intel, which unveiled its Arc B-series "Battlemage" GPUs in December 2024.

Intel's latest cards hit shelves on December 13 and quickly sold out everywhere thanks to their bargain pricing and strong 1440p performance.

While the GPU news surrounding AMD and Intel has been mostly positive, NVIDIA has been receiving flak for a number of issues surrounding its Blackwell GPUs, including melting power cables, missing ROPs, faulty drivers, underbaked AI tools, and just general performance (as is the case with the RTX 5070's harsh reviews).

The GPU market is in flux in 2025

Good luck finding an RTX 5080 at a reasonable price! (Image credit: Windows Central | Ben Wilson)

The GPU market is currently going through a shift. NVIDIA is now focused on producing 50-series GPUs, making 40-series cards much harder to find at anywhere near a reasonable price.

AMD's Radeon RX 9000 GPUs are nearly impossible to find despite promises of plenty of stock, and many people are waiting for the latest hardware rather than investing in one of the RDNA 3 cards that remain relatively plentiful.

Intel's Battlemage GPUs, well, they're such a good bargain that they continue to be elusive months after launch.

Bottom line? It's tough out there for anyone trying to land a new GPU.

In my case, I'm waiting for an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT to replace my aging RX 6800. Unfortunately, sourcing one in Canada hasn't been easy, and I'm considering picking up a 5070 Ti since they seem to be more readily available. Go figure.

I want to hear from you!

Our new comments section requires a sign-up before you can post, but the process is quick and easy.

From the mobile or desktop site, you can hit "Sign In" at the top of the page, which will open up a registration portal.

The commenting system is straightforward and modern, and it no longer logs you out nearly as often as our previous system.

With all this in mind, I'm curious to know the current GPU status of our readers. While my main question — What GPU do you use and why? — is quite broad, I have some extra input on interesting tidbits I'd like to find out.

Do you use a desktop or a laptop? Pre-built or DIY?

What is your GPU usually used for? Gaming, creation, AI, etc.

Are you considering a brand change for your next upgrade?

What's the main feature that would make you upgrade?

What's the main feature keeping you tied to one brand?

Why did you choose one GPU over another?

Are you OK with the newfound reliance on AI to boost gaming performance?

What price do you aim to pay for a new GPU?

You certainly don't have to stick to my ideas, and I urge you to let your opinion be known in the comments below!